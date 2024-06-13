Perfect Match season 2 episode 7 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Perfect Match season 2 is about to conclude now that the episode 7 finale is just around the corner. Soon, the show will announce the strongest couple and winner of this season. The couples who are together include Jess and Harry, Elys and Justin, Tolu and Chris, Stevan and Alara, Micah and Kaz.

In episode 6, viewers could sense Kaz feeling confused after he returned from his blind date. He wanted to keep an open mind in this experiment and build more connections to find his perfect match. However, Micah felt blindsided by his actions and called him a liar. The season finale will explore their relationship dynamic further, along with Tolu and Chris.

Perfect Match season 2 episode 7 is to be released only on Netflix on June 14, 2024. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the episode synopsis reads:

"Through a series of compatibility challenges and matchups, Nick Lachey takes hopefuls on a journey from single to soulmate, bringing together singles from other reality shows, including "Love Is Blind," "The Mole," "Too Hot to Handle," and others."

3 major highlights from the Perfect Match season 2 episode 7 trailer

1) New twist

One of the major twists teased by the show host, Nick Lachey, was that all single men and women would enter the villa. This includes previously eliminated contestants, who will get another chance to find their new match. In a five-second clip, viewers could spot Trevor from Love is Blind season 6 and Bryton from Squid Game: The Challenge among others.

The addition of both new and prior contestants changes the relationship dynamic of each couple, as now everyone has multiple options. Viewers will see who will switch their partner and who will stay loyal to their match. Nick announces:

"We're gonna mix things up a little bit. Everyone is in play."

2) Couple switch

Micah is talking to Bryton in the trailer, where she tells him that Bryton was one participant she was interested in getting to know more about. After Micah's prior match, Kaz talks to other women, and Micah realizes it is time for her to explore other connections in the house.

Fans can expect to see how the bond between an unexpected couple, Micah and Bryton, grows. Meanwhile, Elys tells a mystery man that she doesn't want to settle for Justin as she finds herself attracted to the new villa resident.

"My safest option was to stay with Justin but something's drawing me to you."

3) Betrayal and heartbreak

Stevan kissing one of the new single ladies in the house shocks Alara. Fans found Stevan and Alara as one of the strongest couples in the Perfect Match villa, recalling when the season 1 winner Dom previously approached Alara. She passes the loyalty test and chooses Stevan over Dom. However, the finale will put their relationship to the test once again when single women enter the villa.

In the teaser, Alara looks emotional as she tells her boyfriend:

"I don't wanna f*cking play. I don't wanna see you kiss another woman."

The short clip ends with Nick's statement:

"Only one couple will be voted the perfect match."

Stream the Perfect Match season 2 finale only on Netflix on Friday, June 21, 2024.