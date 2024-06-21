Perfect Match season 2 finale teaser breakdown: 3 major takeaways

With the final episode of Perfect Match season 2 about to air, the episode 10 teaser was posted to the official Netflix Instagram account on June 20, 2024. In the short clip, Kaz is confronted by Holly and Christine, who he leads on in episode 9.

Viewers also find out that Kaz also promised Brittan that he would match with her. She thought that Kaz didn't know who he wanted to be with, and Kaz tried to explain that he was exploring connections with other people to find his perfect match just like other cast members. Meanwhile, Christine questioned Kaz's intentions as to whether he was genuine in the first place.

To the fans' surprise, Micah sat beside Kaz and defended him. The teaser description states:

Trending

"Chrisitne made sure that mic was on."

3 main highlights from the Perfect Match season 2 finale

1) Holly confronts Kaz

In the Perfect Match finale teaser, the new villa resident Holly confronts Kaz for leading her on. He gave her hope that they would match after Kaz returned from the blind date. Kaz knew he was already matched with Micah in the villa but "leaned" too much into the clay date experience with Holly.

This confused both Holly and Micah. Kaz also leads on Brittan, who called the Dated and Related star "messy" for building connections with multiple women. Meanwhile, Holly said:

"You know, Kaz, I think you're really lucky. You have a genuine, beautiful girl that loves you. I just feel like Kaz has used other women to weaponize his own relationship."

2) Christine calls Kaz a scammer

On Perfect Match season 2 episode 9, Kaz kisses Holly, breaks up with Micah, and matches with Christine. As per the finale episode teaser, Christine reveals Kaz went back to Micah and apologized to her. This happened after Christine went on a date with Nigel and Kaz felt "threatened" by him.

Christine tells Micah that she "deserves better" and Kaz's perfect match should be the devil, she says:

"I think you're the biggest scammer sitting here today. You try to convince yourself that you're this genuine person... You really do disgust me, and honestly, Micah does deserve better. And if there's anybody that you would make a perfect match with, better than anyone else, it'd be the devil himself."

3) Micah defends Kaz

Upon hearing Brittan, Christine, and Holly's statements, Micah validated them. However, she chose to stick by Kaz's side. The Love is Blind star stated that the two had started over and if she kept bringing up the past they wouldn't be able to move forward.

Micah claimed that she had private conversations with Kaz and the two mutually decided to get back together, she explained:

"Both of them are very validated in how they feel. These are things I took into consideration when we had our conversation, and I decided to give it another chance. But ultimately, just like when you go back to an ex, if you keep bringing up all the stuff that happened afterward, you're never going to move forward. And I'm going to stand beside him."

Kaz also defended himself, asking that since everyone was building multiple connections to find their love match, why was he being targeted and portrayed as a bad person.

To see what happens next, stream the Perfect Match season 2 finale episode exclusively on Netflix on June 21, 2024.