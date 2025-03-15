"Please brush your teeth" - RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jewels reads out Arrietty's message for Onya

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17, episode 11, was released on MTV on March 11, 2025. In the episode, the queens participated in a spoof drama, Ross Mathews vs. the Ducks, inspired by viral socialites.

The episode kicked off on a dramatic note as Jewels discovered Arrietty's lipstick mirror message and read it aloud to the cast. The eliminated queen left a parting shot aimed at Onya, taking a playful yet shady dig at her bad-breath condition, saying:

"As one smelly bitch to another, Onya, please brush your teeth."

Onya was visibly upset by the message, feeling that regardless of their relationship, her former castmate had crossed the line by targeting one of her insecurities.

In the eleventh episode, RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley returned to the panel, with Sam Smith and Cheyenne Jackson as special guests.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Onya reacts to Arrietty's message

In RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17, episode 10, Jewels was asked by RuPaul to select the challenge's run-of-show. When Jewels announced her decisions, Arrietty felt Jewels sabotaged her upcoming episode performance by putting her in a less-than-ideal placement in the lineup.

As revenge, Arrietty stole Jewels' joke in that episode's Roast challenge. However, by the end of the episode, she was eliminated when she faced off against Jewels in the lip sync challenge.

Arrietty wasn't happy about her elimination and left the show with a bad impression of her fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 contestants.

In episode 11, when the remaining seven contestants returned to their Werk Room, Jewels found that Arrietty had left a message written in lipstick on one of the mirrors.

The message took a direct jab at Onya, with Arrietty mocking her bad breath condition and even suggesting she brush her teeth. While most of the contestants were shocked, Onya was left in tears.

In her confessional, Jewels revealed that Onya had confided in them about having a condition that caused her bad breath. She added that Onya had struggled with insecurity over it for a long time, saying:

"Onya has made a comment before in private that she does have a condition and she has bad breath. This is actually something she's been insecure about for a long time."

Lexi chimed in her confessional and shared that Onya told them that she needed to see a dentist and didn't know what was going on with her condition.

Regardless, Onya and her RuPaul’s Drag Race castmates didn't exactly reveal what her condition was.

Reacting to the message, Onya pointed out to her fellow contestants, gathered in the Werk Room, that this was one of the reasons why Arrietty "deserved to go home," calling her a "hateful as* b*tch." She shared:

"I would have never said anything like that to any of y'all. For her to come at something I'm super insecure about."

Sam speculated that Arrietty left Onya that message because she might have been upset about her defending Jewels' challenge lineup in the previous episode.

"I wasn't trying to personally attack Arrietty. Just because we argue doesn't mean we're not sisters. But like, that s--- is just such a low blow," Onya responded.

Onya didn't let this incident affect her in episode 11's challenge. She outperformed everyone during the Ross Mathews vs. the Ducks drama and won the challenge. Meanwhile, Lydia B. Kollins got eliminated after she faced Lana Ja'Rae in the lip sync challenge in eleventh episode.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 episodes are released every Friday on MTV.

