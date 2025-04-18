Pop The Balloon LIVE episode 2 recap: Eight single men seek matches as The Ultimatum's Zaina makes an appearance

Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli created the internet series Pop The Balloon, a speed dating show where singles meet and either choose to continue or end the interaction by popping a balloon. Now, Netflix has adapted this concept into a live format called Pop The Balloon LIVE, which features new twists and various celebrity appearances.

Ad

Contestants decide whether they're interested in each other. If one person isn't interested, they can pop the other's balloon, eliminating them from the dating pool. Yvonne Orji, a comedian and actor, hosts the series.

In the second episode, which was released on April 17, 2025, eight new single men were introduced to the ladies. The episode also saw a reality star make a jump from one Netflix show to another: Zaina. She previously appeared on season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. She came on stage as one of the ladies hoping to find a partner.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Pop The Balloon LIVE episode 2?

Ad

The Pop The Balloon LIVE episode kicked off with the introduction of the eight new male contestants, namely Cinco, Javien, Logan, Rolando, Floyd, Dylan, Yinka, and Seth. The first lady to come up in front of the men was Angela. She introduced herself as a medical student hoping to become a dentist soon.

Looking to become a power couple like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Angela put forward her thoughts on red flags in a man. She told everyone on Pop The Balloon LIVE that her partner should at least have a job.

Ad

"Doesn't have a job, that's a red flag. Doesn't know how to dress, that's also a red flag. And also, just being disrespectful. I like people being kind to everyone around them," stated Angela.

Ad

After the first round of questioning, none of the guys popped their balloons, suggesting their liking for Angela. Because of this, Yvonne asked Angela to eliminate three contestants. She eliminated Seth, Dylan, and Floyd. Rolando and Cinco later popped their balloons on their own, stating they got a friend vibe from her.

Ultimately, Angela chose Yinka, but the latter chose to walk out because they had differing opinions about astrological signs. 31-year-old Casey was the second lady to appear on the show. As the questioning started, a few men popped their balloons as they didn't feel the vibe. By the end, only Logan was left, who expressed his liking for Casey, which she accepted.

Ad

"You know, confidence goes a long way for me, so it's a lock," said Casey.

Ad

The final lady to come on stage was Zaina. She said that she had been on another reality show produced by Netflix, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. She added that she was tired of dating and wanted someone who was "intentional" about a relationship in the future. A few of the boys noticed that as soon as Zaina entered, she embraced Cinco.

Seeing the situation, Floyd immediately popped his balloon as he wanted Cinco to go out with Zaina. During the round of questioning, Marco stated that he wanted an independent individual and not someone who would "follow him around" at parties. As the round went on, it came down to Cinco and Javien. Ultimately, Zaina was able to find her match in Cinco, who both said yes to each other.

Ad

The first two episodes of Pop The Balloon LIVE can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More