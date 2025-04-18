Pop The Balloon LIVE episode 2 recap: Eight single men seek matches as The Ultimatum's Zaina makes an appearance

Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli created the internet series Pop The Balloon, a speed dating show where singles meet and either choose to continue or end the interaction by popping a balloon. Now, Netflix has adapted this concept into a live format called Pop The Balloon LIVE, which features new twists and various celebrity appearances.
Contestants decide whether they're interested in each other. If one person isn't interested, they can pop the other's balloon, eliminating them from the dating pool. Yvonne Orji, a comedian and actor, hosts the series.
In the second episode, which was released on April 17, 2025, eight new single men were introduced to the ladies. The episode also saw a reality star make a jump from one Netflix show to another: Zaina. She previously appeared on season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. She came on stage as one of the ladies hoping to find a partner.
What happened in Pop The Balloon LIVE episode 2?
The Pop The Balloon LIVE episode kicked off with the introduction of the eight new male contestants, namely Cinco, Javien, Logan, Rolando, Floyd, Dylan, Yinka, and Seth. The first lady to come up in front of the men was Angela. She introduced herself as a medical student hoping to become a dentist soon.
Looking to become a power couple like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Angela put forward her thoughts on red flags in a man. She told everyone on Pop The Balloon LIVE that her partner should at least have a job.
"Doesn't have a job, that's a red flag. Doesn't know how to dress, that's also a red flag. And also, just being disrespectful. I like people being kind to everyone around them," stated Angela.
After the first round of questioning, none of the guys popped their balloons, suggesting their liking for Angela. Because of this, Yvonne asked Angela to eliminate three contestants. She eliminated Seth, Dylan, and Floyd. Rolando and Cinco later popped their balloons on their own, stating they got a friend vibe from her.
Ultimately, Angela chose Yinka, but the latter chose to walk out because they had differing opinions about astrological signs. 31-year-old Casey was the second lady to appear on the show. As the questioning started, a few men popped their balloons as they didn't feel the vibe. By the end, only Logan was left, who expressed his liking for Casey, which she accepted.
"You know, confidence goes a long way for me, so it's a lock," said Casey.
The final lady to come on stage was Zaina. She said that she had been on another reality show produced by Netflix, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. She added that she was tired of dating and wanted someone who was "intentional" about a relationship in the future. A few of the boys noticed that as soon as Zaina entered, she embraced Cinco.
Seeing the situation, Floyd immediately popped his balloon as he wanted Cinco to go out with Zaina. During the round of questioning, Marco stated that he wanted an independent individual and not someone who would "follow him around" at parties. As the round went on, it came down to Cinco and Javien. Ultimately, Zaina was able to find her match in Cinco, who both said yes to each other.
The first two episodes of Pop The Balloon LIVE can be streamed on Netflix.