"Probably 2025" - The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos shares wedding plans with Chock Chapple

The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos hopes to tie the knot sometime in 2025. In an interview with Parade, published on November 16, Joan opened up about her plans for her future wedding with fiancé Chock Chapple. She expressed her desire to celebrate the special day surrounded by their closest friends and family.

“Probably 2025. We want to be married. We want to start a life together. We’re starting a life together whether married or not, but we want to make it official and have our friends and family join in a celebration,” Joan shared.

The Golden Bachelorette finale part 2 premiered on November 13 on ABC. The episode After the Final Rose showcased Joan Vassos's biggest decision so far on the reality show.

Ultimately, she chose insurance executive Chock Chapple, who got down on one knee and proposed to her. The episode concluded with the couple’s engagement, and they later joined host Jesse Palmer to share their excitement about starting their journey together.

The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos wants a small wedding with just "close friends and family"

In the interview with Parade, The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos shared that it had only been some time since they revealed their relationship to the world, so they didn't have any full-fledged plans for their wedding ceremony yet.

She mentioned that they weren't allowed to make plans with others before the finale. However, now that their relationship is public, she and Chock plan to focus on their wedding. She clarified, though, that they don’t intend to get married right away.

"We kind of are excited to be out in public and getting to know each other’s friends and family for a little while, and then, some time in the next few months, we’ll start thinking wedding,” The Golden Bachelorette added.

Joan shared that they would likely get married in 2025. While marriage is on the horizon, she emphasized that they are committed to starting their life together regardless. When the time comes, their wedding will include a celebration with friends and family.

The Golden Bachelorette was a bit uncertain when asked about her idea of a dream wedding. She said that the whole experience was "so new" and she never thought that she would be having a second wedding.

"I had a pretty big first wedding so initially I thought, small, just friends and family. We’ve both done that [big wedding] already, and maybe it would just be about us and our close friends and family,” Joan added.

Joan Vassos is open for a televised wedding ceremony

While Joan wished she wanted a small wedding with their close friends and family, she expressed that she is open to a televised wedding ceremony.

Joan shared that by broadcasting their wedding to the world, she hopes to convey a message of hope, showing how The Golden Bachelorette couple took a "leap of faith" and ended up in a "great place."

"I wanted to continue to show that message to people out there in this weird place in life where they’re our age and single. This ending, this next chapter starting for us, being together, getting married, might be something everybody would like to see. I certainly would consider doing a more public wedding," she expressed.

In their Interview, Joan and Chock also shared some details about their engagement party that took place following the taping for the After the Final Rose segment.

Chock said that the party was held in Beverly Hills at Gravitas restaurant which was owned by his friend.

The couple welcomed over 200 guests, all of whom were thrilled to be part of the festivities and eagerly anticipated the upcoming wedding ceremony.

The Golden Bachelorette episodes are available on Hulu.

