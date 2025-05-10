"Product solves the problem"—Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary shares how entrepreneurs create lasting value by solving real pain points

In a video posted to Instagram on May 9, 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary explained that entrepreneurs must focus on what the product does for the customer. He said that when entrepreneurs aim to create a lasting brand, the key lies in solving a specific problem. He shared:

“You're trying to get people that understand who you are, what your vision is, but more importantly that the product solves the problem for them.”

According to O’Leary, lasting value comes from meeting real needs—not personal branding. He emphasized that brands are established when people connect with a product that consistently addresses their needs.

"Brands are built around communities of people that fall in love with a product," the Shark Tank investor stated.

Building brands through problem-solving

Kevin O’Leary explained the connection between brands and consumers. He said it is not created by the founder’s story but by the way the product performs and addresses a user’s specific pain point. He cited a commonly used example to illustrate this principle: the price difference between standard Windows laptops and Apple’s MacBook.

"You can spend $300 and buy a Windows laptop that does the exact same thing that an $1,800 Apple Mac," he mentioned.

Despite comparable functions like word processing and browsing, people still choose the higher-priced option because the company offers something more meaningful in the eyes of the user. That "something" is the result of solving an emotional or functional issue that builds loyalty.

Detaching the brand from the founder

One of the key messages that O’Leary shared is that success is achieved when the product outgrows the founder’s identity.

“Over time it won’t be about you, it’ll be about the product,” he said.

The Shark Tank investor described this as a milestone where the brand itself becomes the value, independent of its creator.

“Someone will say, look, I want that brand. I don't care about you. They may not even know you started the brand. They don't care. That's the point,” he noted.

He said this shift reflects a deeper trust in what the product delivers. It also reflects the entrepreneur’s success in transferring their vision into a solution that resonates with consumers.

Creating financial value through brand trust

When a product reaches the point where its brand represents reliability and problem-solving, it can create long-term financial value. O’Leary referred to Apple’s branding strategy under Steve Jobs as a clear example.

“That was the genius of Steve Jobs. He built a brand that was the whole idea behind it,” O’Leary stated.

Although the hardware functionality was not significantly different from lower-priced alternatives, the added value came from support, and a continued vision. The Shark Tank investor underlined that trust enables entrepreneurs to eventually become financially independent.

“That's a wonderful tipping point because that's what makes you financially free one day,” O’Leary mentioned.

According to him, once the product consistently meets a need and the brand becomes trusted to do so, demand becomes sustained regardless of the founder’s personal involvement. He added that the strength of a brand lies in what it delivers, not in who delivers it.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC and are available for streaming on Hulu.

