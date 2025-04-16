"Pump your brakes": 1000-lb Sisters' Amanda admits concern to Amy’s fast-moving romance

Amy introduced her new partner, Brian, in episode 1 of 1000-lb Sisters Season 7, which aired on April 15, 2025. During a confessional, Amanda expressed concern over how quickly the relationship progressed. Amanda noted that Amy often talks about marriage shortly after meeting someone.

"You know, b**ch, pump your brakes. Slow down. Hell," she said.

Amanda noted that Amy often talks about marriage shortly after meeting someone. Amy described her connection with Brian as immediate and confirmed they have been together constantly since their first date. Amanda advised her to take things slowly and warned that true behavior is often revealed after a few months.

Amanda urges Amy to slow down in her new relationship with Brian on the new 1000-lb Sisters season

Amanda warns Amy about moving too fast

Amanda asked Amy to share her honest thoughts about Brian. Amy explained that she was initially unsure and told Brian directly that she "was not attracted" to him. Amanda commented that Brian was not someone Amy would typically be interested in. Amy confirmed this and explained:

"And I told him that. And he respected that about me. He goes, thank you for giving me a shot."

Amy explained that although she was not initially attracted to Brian, there was "something about" him that made her decide to keep seeing him, and they had been together continuously since. Amanda brought up the fact that Amy and Brian had already gotten matching tattoos, to which Amy clarified that it happened on their "second date." In a 1000-lb Sisters confessional, Amy described their pace, saying:

"We probably got it in like our second date, so like a week after we met."

Amanda reacts to the talk of plans

Amy told Amanda that Brian had mentioned having children. Amanda responded:

"Be damn careful. Next thing you know, you're gonna be walking around with his name on you."

Amy confirmed that Brian had brought up the idea of her getting her tubes untied to have "another baby." Amanda expressed her concern in a 1000-lb Sisters confessional, saying:

"Hell no. The ****. I'm not sure if she's thinking with her va-JJ or what, but she should go have a cold **** shower and he should too."

She emphasized the importance of observing how someone behaves over time, warning that relationships can have a "snowball effect" where initial treatment may change after "two or three months."

Amy stands by her relationship

Despite Amanda's warning, Amy continued to express confidence in her relationship. She described her connection with Brian as intense and fast-moving but insisted that it still "made sense" to her. Amy emphasized that she had finally found someone who, in her words, "truly loves me for me."

Amy questioned whether slowing down would benefit her. In another confessional, she said:

"What if it's meant to be? Like do I really want to break up my whole relationship to move slow or something? I'm not doing that. No."

She added that she thinks "he can be the one" one day. Amanda, in her final 1000-lb Sisters confessional, concluded:

"At this point, I do not feel like Amy is listening to me. Let me tell you something about my little sister. My little sister's gonna do what my little sister's gonna do."

Stay updated on Tammy and Amy's journey weekly on TLC; 1000-lb Sisters airs every Tuesday at 9 PM ET.

