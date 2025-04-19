"Questions were too tough": Former Sister Wives host Tamron Hall shares the reason why she stopped hosting reunions

Tamron Hall disclosed that she was not invited back to host Sister Wives reunion specials due to concerns about her interview approach. During the April 17 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, she addressed her past involvement with the show and explained the reason behind her exit. While speaking to her audience before bringing out Meri Brown as a guest, Hall said:

"I will be honest with you. I was told not to come back because some people thought that the questions were too tough that I was asking."

She also stated that it was the first occasion she had encountered Meri since the previous tell-all event.

Tamron Hall explains departure from hosting Sister Wives reunions

Tamron Hall reflects on her role in Sister Wives reunions

Hall briefly recounted how she came to host the tell-all specials for four seasons. She shared:

"Initially, I did not want to host that show. I was asked to do it and at the time, I said, 'It's a check. Done.'"

Despite initial reservations, she remained involved for multiple years, during which time she became more familiar with the Sister Wives' cast. On her show's episode, Hall said:

"I, like millions of viewers, watched the family grow and change over time."

Though she did not elaborate on specific interactions off-camera, her comments indicated long-term familiarity with the cast. No additional information was provided about the behind-the-scenes process or who decided to remove her from hosting duties.

Past reunion footage shows the source of contention

Hall played a clip from a previous Sister Wives tell-all to show the kind of questions that may have contributed to her removal. In the clip, she asked Kody Brown:

"How do you feel now that so much emphasis was placed on a legal document that – I know this is going to offend you – but it legitimizes one wife of the four that you have?"

Robyn Brown responded in the segment, saying:

"I am offended. I think if anyone could step into our world and see how serious our spiritual marriages are to us, they wouldn't even bring that up to us."

Hall did not mention specific names of those who expressed concerns about her hosting. There was also no official statement from TLC confirming or denying the reason for the change.

Hall reunites with Meri Brown on her show

Meri Brown appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on April 17, marking her first on-air interaction with Hall since the last reunion they filmed together. Hall said:

"I have not seen Meri since I hosted the last tell-all."

The segment began with Hall acknowledging Meri's presence as a notable moment on the program. Meri expressed gratitude for being invited, saying she felt "honored" to be part of the show and was excited when the opportunity came.

She explained that she wanted to reconnect with Hall, mentioning that she believed they shared a "cool connection" and had never experienced any issues. Hall concluded the segment by acknowledging the changes in Meri's life and the Brown family overall, saying:

"Life is not a straight line and sometimes, there are curves and things happening you don't even know."

TLC has not commented publicly on Hall's departure from the reunion specials.

Sister Wives is available to stream on TLC.

