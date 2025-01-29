"Really hard to hear" — Married at First Sight star Jessika Power reacts to the execution-style killing of ex-boyfriend Sam 'The Punisher' Abdulrahim

Married at First Sight star Jessika Power reacted to the execution-style killing of her ex-boyfriend, Sam "The Punisher" Abdulrahim, who was a Melbourne underworld figure. As per The Guardian, Abdulrahim, 32, was shot and killed on Tuesday, January 28, in the underground car park of the Quest serviced apartments on High Street in Preston, Melbourne.

The attack, which police believe was targeted, took place around 10:30 am AEDT. He died at the scene. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on January 28, Jessica stated:

"It's been really, really hard to hear. We ended on really good terms. He's always been supportive to me if I needed him, even up until a few months ago."

Married at First Sight's Power, who briefly dated Abdulrahim in 2019, also expressed her concern for his wife and child.

Married at First Sight star Jessika Power on her short-lived relationship

Married at First Sight star Jessika Power spoke about her short-lived relationship with Abdulrahim and her decision to distance herself from his lifestyle. As per Daily Mail Australia, she revealed that she met him through mutual friends and that they started dating in 2019, shortly after his release from prison.

Although their relationship was brief, Power said Abdulrahim remained in contact with her and had been supportive.

"He was protective of his family, and he was certainly protective of me when we were together," she said.

Married at First Sight star also mentioned that her brother, Rhyce Power, was affected by Abdulrahim’s death, as he had been a close friend of his for years. She acknowledged the dangers associated with his underworld connections, which was a major factor in her decision to end the relationship.

"I just feel like that underworld thing at the minute in Melbourne and Sydney is just getting out of hand. It was part of the reason why I ended up leaving because I just didn't want to be around that," she said.

Power paid tribute to Abdulrahim, calling him a "great protector" and emphasizing that, despite his criminal background, he was also a family man. She described Abdulrahim as a devoted family man, emphasizing that despite his ties to the Mongols, he was a father, a husband, and a son who deeply cared for his loved ones.

More details on Married at First Sight star Jessika Power’s ex-boyfriend Sam Abdulrahim's death

Police confirmed that Abdulrahim was with his girlfriend at the time of the attack. Detective Inspector Dean Thomas stated that she had spoken with investigators and was in a state of shock. As per The Guardian on January 28, he stated:

"She’s doing the very best she can. You’ve got to appreciate she’s been through a very traumatic situation – seeing her boyfriend shot and killed."

Abdulrahim had a history of surviving assassination attempts. In June 2022, he was shot eight times while leaving a funeral but survived. In May 2024, gunmen targeted his Thomastown home, firing 17 shots, but he escaped unharmed. His property had also been firebombed multiple times.

Police confirmed that they had previously warned him about threats to his life.

"We had nothing at this stage to suggest there was a live threat that was imminent, because if we did we would have done what we could to share that information with him," Thomas said.

Abdulrahim had been living in hiding, reportedly using fake social media posts to mislead potential attackers. Despite these measures, his enemies continued to track him.

