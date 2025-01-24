"Really really mad" — When Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban denied revealing his wife's age

Back in August 2023, Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban created confusion about his wife Tiffany Stewart's age during The Really Good Podcast appearance. Cuban initially stated Stewart was 38 years old. When the host asked if this was true, he quickly retracted his statement. When pressed further about his wife's actual age, the Shark Tank investor responded, saying:

"I'm not gonna say because she'll get really really really mad...you could but you'd have to really work to find it."

The couple's relationship began at a Dallas gym in 1997, which led to a private Barbados wedding in 2002. They are still married and share three children. While Cuban regularly shares business insights on ABC's Shark Tank and other platforms, he maintains strict boundaries around personal information about Stewart, with her age being notably guarded.

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban keeps wife's age private during podcast appearance

The age discussion surfaced during Cuban's appearance on The Really Good Podcast in August 2023. When the host brought up Tiffany Stewart's age, Cuban immediately shut down the conversation. As per Parade Magazine, the Shark Tank investor's wife was born on January 1, 1970, which makes her 55 years old at the time of this writing.

In the same discussion, Cuban explained meeting Stewart at a Dallas gym before his major business success. This timing detail matched with previous reports about their 1997 meeting. The interview also shed light on their current living arrangements between Dallas and Laguna Beach homes. While they maintain staff including a chef in Dallas, they keep many aspects of family life traditional.

The couple balances luxury with normalcy in raising their children. Cuban also revealed in the podcast that their kids handle their own responsibilities, like laundry. Stewart continues cooking family meals in their Laguna Beach home despite their wealth.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized throughout the podcast interview that while financial success changed some aspects of their lives, they work to maintain privacy and regular family routines.

Cuban also revealed his stance on private travel. When host Bobbi Althoff requested to use his plane for her New York trip, he skillfully deflected the request with humor. The exchange uncovered that Cuban owns three planes including a 757 for the Mavericks, a G5, and a Bombardier 6000.

Cuban shared he rarely flies commercial, and uses private aviation primarily to save time. He called his planes his "best toy" among his luxury possessions. During the conversation, Cuban proposed recording a future podcast episode on one of his planes. When Althoff suggested taking an empty commercial flight instead, the Shark noted he only flies commercial when private options aren't available.

Mark Cuban and Tiffany Stewart: Relationship timeline

The Shark Tank investor and Stewart's paths crossed at a Dallas gym in 1997. During this period, Cuban had completed the sale of his first company, MicroSolutions, to CompuServe for $6 million. Their relationship developed while Cuban built his second company, Broadcast.com. By 1999, Yahoo acquired Broadcast.com for $5.7 billion in stock, transforming Cuban into a billionaire.

The couple dated for five years before marriage. Before tying the knot, Stewart worked in advertising sales and kept her job even after Cuban became a billionaire in 1999, as per People magazine.

In an October 2024 CNBC interview, he shared a story about taking Stewart to White Castle early in their relationship. He said he told her "if you really love me, you'll eat a White Castle burger." Tiffany accepted this challenge.

As of present, despite media attention, Stewart maintains a low public profile, focusing on philanthropy work with organizations like Hoops 'n Hopes and the Mays Foundation, according to Parade Magazine.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

