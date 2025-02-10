"Reduce wasteful spending" — Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban calls out Dogecoin for lack of transparency

Shark Tank's Mark Cuban emphasized the importance of transparency and feedback in decision-making in a February 7, 2025 tweet on X, specifically mentioning the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He stressed that individuals involved in decision-making processes should be honest and open about their intentions. Cuban wants to see a transparent process, especially when it comes to reducing wasteful spending.

Cuban's statement highlighted his desire for detailed plans and legal documentation to support decision-making processes. He believes that transparency is crucial, especially when it affects American systems and economics. Cuban argued that hiding information indicates a lack of interest in serving the American people, emphasizing that transparency is essential.

"I absolutely want to see @Doge reduce wasteful spending. But I want the process to be transparent. I don't want to have to guess which media reports are accurate or not. If this is the result of a detailed plan. I want to see the plan," wrote Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban.

Shark Tank's Mark Cuban responded to a 2017 video on February 10 tweet on X where he advocated for reducing the government's size and increasing its efficiency. This idea is central to Trump's new department, led by Elon Musk. Cuban reaffirmed his stance, challenging Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, which has faced criticism for lacking transparency.

Cuban suggested that Musk collaborate with Democrats to provide a clearer picture of DOGE's operations. This recommendation follows Cuban's previous criticisms of Musk's influence on the government and control over free speech.

Cuban expressed concerns about Musk's motivations and intentions, particularly amid ongoing legal challenges alleging that DOGE fails to comply with federal transparency regulations.

Interestingly, Shark Tank's Mark Cuban, a long-time Donald Trump critic, has shown interest in launching his own meme coin, with proceeds going to the U.S. Treasury to reduce the national debt. This potential meme coin could offer a contrast to the current DOGE initiative and its transparency issues.

In a pre-Super Bowl interview, President Donald Trump expressed his trust in Elon Musk, highlighting Musk's influence and noting that he doesn't stand to gain anything from his position. In a different tweet, Mark Cuban had further questioned Elon Musk's intentions and control over free speech, suggesting that Musk's goal is to prioritize his own interests over the country's needs.

Shark Tank's Cuban expressed concern that Musk is on a mission to make himself more powerful than the President of the United States. Cuban criticized Musk for seemingly protecting his personal brand at all costs, even if it meant limiting free speech. He pointed out that Musk's control over the platform allows him to censor content, which raises concerns about the influence of a single individual on public discourse.

