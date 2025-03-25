"Respect what I'm saying" — Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Shay made her feelings clear to Mike Nasty about boundaries in their relationship

During a conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 19, Shay directly addressed Mike Nasty regarding boundaries in their relationship. When the topic of her ex was brought up, she firmly stated:

"So respect what I'm saying. I'm not going to make a promise to say and I'm going to ex my child's father out."

This response highlighted her stance on maintaining certain aspects of her past while establishing a new relationship. The discussion arose after Mike spoke with Shay’s mother, who had asked him questions regarding his intentions.

Mike later brought up a concern about how Shay’s ex was mentioned in conversations.

Shay sets clear boundaries with Mike Nasty in Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6

Mike expressed concerns about past relationships

As the discussion continued on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Mike addressed concerns about past relationships being brought up. He stated:

"I know a couple of things with Mom, and she can bring up your ex a lot."

He emphasized that he wanted to focus on their relationship without the past affecting it. Shay, however, responded by setting a boundary on the conversation. She indicated that it was too early in their relationship to make such commitments, saying:

"One thing I'm not going to do is make you a bunch of promises."

She also pointed out that they had only been on "three dates," emphasizing that certain discussions should take place later in the relationship. Mike maintained his perspective, stating that the topic had come up frequently. Shay disagreed, asserting that it had not been a recurring issue.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star noted that Mike had only spoken to her and her mother, questioning the extent of his concern. Mike had also shared details about his interaction with Shay's mother, explaining:

"She wants to make sure that I'm not trying to take advantage of her daughter, which is definitely not my intention."

Additionally, he expressed a desire to create a bonding experience for Shay and her mother, suggesting a spa day.

Shay emphasized the importance of getting to know her first

Shay redirected the conversation toward the importance of focusing on their present relationship rather than external factors. She asked:

"What about me? You don't even know me yet."

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star underlined her belief that their time together should be spent getting to know one another rather than discussing past relationships. Mike reassured her:

"I'm a hundred percent focused on you."

Shay, on the other hand, expressed doubt, stating that Mike was not truly focused on her. She maintained that his request was premature and reiterated:

"You're asking something too soon. That's just, I don't like that."

Shay also emphasized that she was not willing to make immediate decisions regarding her past relationships, expressing that it was a "conversation" best saved for a later stage.

This reinforced her position that certain discussions should take place only when the relationship has progressed further.

The conversation between Shay and Mike highlighted the importance of boundaries in their relationship. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star was clear about her position, ensuring that expectations were set early on. Mike, while expressing his concerns, was met with Shay’s firm stance on how she wished to navigate their relationship.

Stay updated on the latest relationship dynamics and discussions—watch Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 every Monday at 8 pm ET on VH1.

