Rhythm + Flow Brazil episode 5 recap: Contestants face elimination after music video performances

Rhythm + Flow Brazil continued to spotlight emerging hip-hop talent in its fifth episode, released on November 19, 2024. With the semi-finals approaching, contestants faced critical moments on stage and in front of the camera. The episode opened with a scene where OG Capitu reunited with her mother, who arrived unexpectedly to show her support.

This start set the tone for a competitive day as each artist prepared to perform original tracks and win over the judges. With eliminations on the line, nerves ran high, especially for Novak, who admitted to relying on freestyling if he forgot his lyrics.

The audience response was energetic, but the judges weren’t easily impressed, offering mixed reviews for some performances. After discussions, the judges decided to narrow the contestants to the top three, which included OG Capitu, RT Mallone, and Afrodite. These contestants moved on to the semi-finals of Rhythm + Flow Brazil.

In the next round, these remaining artists were set to record music videos with renowned directors, where their creativity and stage presence would be tested further.

Performance highlights and eliminations in Rhythm + Flow Brazil

Novak began the performances with a set that drew applause from the audience in Rhythm + Flow Brazil. However, Judge Tasha pointed out that the drop in Novak’s track did not fully connect as intended, while Djonga highlighted his strong punchlines but suggested that there was room for improvement.

Next, Afrodite took the stage, delivering a performance that, according to Filipe, brought out a different aspect of her musical style. After the performances, the judges moved backstage for a final discussion on who would continue in the competition, evaluating Maria Preta, OG Capitu, Novak, Afrodite, and RT Mallone.

Although they initially held differing views, the judges reached a unanimous decision on the eliminations. In their feedback, the judges recognized OG Capitu for her attitude and talent, with Filipe advising her to concentrate more on refining her verses.

Maria Preta, however, received comments on her rhyming, which was seen as a limitation. As a result, Maria was eliminated from the show. After the announcement, she said:

"Everything that happened on this journey is something I'll treasure always."

Novak, who struggled with a missed beat in his performance, was also eliminated from the competition. With these decisions, RT Mallone, OG Capitu, and Afrodite advanced to the semi-finals, where they would face the next round of challenges. Each focused on creating and performing in music videos, showing their acting skills.

Music video round preparations and finalist announcement in Rhythm + Flow Brazil

The remaining contestants moved into their next challenge in Rhythm + Flow Brazil: creating music videos to showcase their styles. Each artist was paired with a prominent Brazilian music director, Sabothati, Fred Ouro Preto, and Helder Fluteira. Each brought a different vision to help bring the songs to life.

RT Mallone, collaborating with Sabothati, wanted his video to be slightly unsettling. He said:

"Like the song, the video should make people uncomfortable. It shouldn't just be cool or trendy."

Afrodite, working with Helder Fluteira, drew on her experiences growing up among strong women, making this theme central to her video’s message. Meanwhile, OG Capitu partnered with Fred Ouro Preto, opting for a horror-inspired theme, reflecting her artistic style.

With only a single day to shoot, each contestant prepared intensively, selecting outfits, planning locations, and ensuring every detail aligned with their concepts. As the video screenings began, the panel welcomed guest judge Karol Conka, who joined to provide additional feedback.

The judges then invited eliminated contestants to the stage before announcing the results. In a twist, OG Capitu was declared the first finalist, setting a tone for the end of the episode. The episode ended on a cliffhanger where the next finalist would be announced in the next episode.

New episodes of Rhythm + Flow Brazil are currently streaming on Netflix.

