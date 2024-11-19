Rhythm + Flow: Brazil premiered on November 12 on Netflix (USA) and showcased the final face-off for the R$500,000. The competition began with 18 talented artists showcasing their skills, but only two—RT Mallone and OGCapitu—made it to the electrifying finale.

The two finalists were told to present two performances. First, they had to team up with two eliminated contestants and perform a cypher. However, everything depended on the final face-off where RT Mallone and OGCapitu had to give it their all while presenting a solo act.

RT Mallone had the edge over OGCapitu during their final performance and was crowned as the rising star of the national rap scene.

The synopsis for the finale episode reads:

"The two finalists put on the show of their lives in the finale that will determine who wins the cash prize and the opportunity to appear on Sintonia."

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil finale recap: Crowning the face of the new rap scene in Brazil

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil episode 6 picked up right where the previous episode left off, with the judges facing the tough decision of selecting the second finalist to join OGCapitu. RT Mallone managed to impress the four judges (Filipe Ret, Djonga, and sisters Tasha & Tracie) and was picked over Afrodite BXD.

Judge Djonga then explained that the finale would consist of two rounds. First, the two finalists had to pick two eliminated contestants, each of whom would join them for a cypher. OGCapitu chose Maria Preta and Novak while RT Mallone went with Gabrelú and Guiu.

Although the cypher held significant importance, Judge Filipe Ret informed the contestants that it wouldn't be judged. Regardless, he emphasized the need for them to give their all during their first presentation.

As for the final round, Djonga explained:

"One mission is to put on an amazing show. Give us your heart, your truth, everything you've learned so far. Or throw away it all away, forget everything you've learned, and just show us something more interesting. There are no tips, there's no advice, nothing. You feel me you're in the final. The responsibility is yours. You'll be free to produce your performance."

The preparation for the final showdown

RT Mallone and OGCapitu had two to three days to prepare the song they would present at the Rhythm + Flow: Brazil finale. During that time, they had to write a song, produce it, and check if their vocals were clinging up perfectly.

RT Mallone wrote a song called White Tiger which he explained was about "breaking cycles" and expressing a person's uniqueness in the ordinary world.

Meanwhile, OGCapitu presented a yet-to-be-named track that delved into themes of "ego," "ways to deal with personal issues" and heartfelt reflections on her relationship with her mother.

The two Rhythm + Flow: Brazil finalist joined up with their production team to decide on their costume, the dance routine, and the choreography of the whole presentation.

RT Mallone takes the victory

The grand finale kicked off with an electrifying performance by the four judges—Filipe Ret, Djonga, and sisters Tasha & Tracie—who took the stage to hype the audience and set the tone for the showdown.

Next, RT Mallone, OGCapitu, and their respective teammates took the stage together to deliver their cypher, accompanied by DJ Maya B.

After meeting her family, OGCapitu took the stage for the second round of the finals and presented an energetic performance. The judges were impressed by her act and commented on the inclusion of more rap and rhymes into her performance.

RT Mallone took the stage next, delivering a powerful story about life in the hood through his performance. Impressed by his artistry, judge Filipe Ret praised RT's rap skills, comparing them to his impressive dance moves.

The Rhythm + Flow: Brazil judges were proud to see how much the two finalists grew during the show. However, they had to pick one and RT Mallone was named as the face of the new rap scene in Brazil.

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix (USA).

