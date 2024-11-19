Rhythm + Flow: Brazil: Who went home in Episode 5? Details explored

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil aired Episodes 5 and 6 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. In Episode 5, Rap It Up!, the competition continued with the solo performances from the five remaining artists. Each came up with unique verses and rhymes, vying to secure a place in the semi-finals.

However, only three could advance to the next round where they would compete for R$500,000 and a place in Sintonia Season 5. Novak, Maria Preta, RT, Capitu, and Afrodite were the five rappers at risk of getting eliminated.

After the solo performances concluded in Episode 5, the contestants gathered onstage to hear the verdict of the judges. After much deliberation, the mentors sent Novak and Maria Preta home while Afrodite, RT, and Capitu progressed to the semi-finals.

The judges felt that Novak and Maria Preta lacked finesse and failed to execute their performances perfectly. As a result, they decided to end their journey on the competitive reality show.

"I'll make history" — Rhythm + Flow: Brazil participant Maria Preta believes her music is a necessity

For her solo performance, Maria Preta wanted to create a song that honored her ancestry and her three-year-old daughter. She confessed that she was gradually becoming homesick and letting it impact her mood. However, she also knew she had to overcome her inhibitions and focus on winning the competition.

Meanwhile, Novak wanted to show versatility in his beat and flow. He wanted to start slow with piano music and gradually shift the dynamic to trap. The Rhythm + Flow: Brazil star hoped people resonated with his creations.

"I wanna create something that people can relate to. I want people to feel touched by what I do," he said.

After both singers performed, the judges deliberated on their stage presence and creativity. They were pleasantly surprised by how Maria Preta embraced her indigenous identity through her song. It left a strong message that they believed could impact the masses.

However, the Rhythm + Flow: Brazil judges also believed that the song's "political" aspect dismissed its overall enjoyability. Djonga claimed that people would not play her track on repeat. Although impressed by how Maria Preta reflected her heritage, they felt she fell short in musicality and rhyme.

While advising her in Episode 5, Filipe Ret said:

"One thing I find myself missing...We didn't really hear any rhymes. Your personality...It would be nice to see you reveal yourself to us fully, you know?"

The judges added that her music focused more on tackling stereotypes than shedding light on her personality. Consequently, they ended Maria Preta's journey on Rhythm + Flow: Brazil.

While reflecting on her elimination, Maria Preta confessed that she would always cherish her time on the show. She thanked the mentors for the opportunity and looked forward to introducing the world to her music.

"I'm no longer on the program, but I'm necessary, my art is necessary. And it continues to be indispensable, you know? For me and those who listen. I'll make history," she added.

On the other hand, Novak's performance disappointed the judges because he missed a drop and continued to sing off-beat. His imperfect execution at such a crucial stage in the competition concerned the mentors. Despite that, they were impressed by his rhymes and some of the punchlines.

Filipe Ret revealed that missing the main drop hampered his overall performance. Djonga echoed Filipe's thoughts and said:

"Losing your timing is something that's almost unacceptable in rap. You know that."

They were upset that Novak made an amateur mistake so close to the finish line. As a result, they sent him packing, but the Rhythm + Flow: Brazil participant disagreed with their comments. He claimed he had "bounced back" and was not that off-beat.

However, he understood that the judges demanded perfect execution onstage. Novak thanked the mentors for the platform but felt frustrated that he could not emerge victorious.

