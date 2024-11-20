Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 1 recap - Rising artists gather in Atlanta to impress special guest judge Big Sean

Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 1 was released on November 20 on Netflix. The premier episode brought aspiring rappers to Atlanta, kicking off with an exciting first day of auditions.

11 contestants took the stage in episode 1 but only five were able to get enough votes from the judges to advance to the next round. Additionally, DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto took on the roles of judges for the reality show, with special guest judge Big Sean joining them to evaluate the contestants' talents.

Titled Opportunity Meets Preparation the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Up-and-coming artists from around the country travel to Atlanta to deliver the performances of a lifetime for the judges and special guest, Big Sean."

What happened in Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 1?

Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 1 kicked off with the introduction of three judges DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto. The judges shared their excitement to discover something new in the modern rap scene. This was then followed by clips of some of the contestants in their homes interacting with their families before making their appearance on the Netflix show.

The three judges gathered in Atlanta, ready to judge aspiring artists in front of an energetic crowd. Before contestants could hit the stage the judges invited their special guest judge for the episode, the Detroit native Big Sean.

"We get to give some advice that's literally gonna have a butterfly effect on their entire career... We'll tell some people yes. We have to tell more of them no. But it's got to be unanimous. And if we don't agree, we gonna have to hash it out. We gonna have to figure it out, because there can be nobody just lingering," Ludacris explained to his fellow judges.

The first Rhythm + Flow contestant to perform was 29-year-old Detroit Diamond. In her confessional, she shared about her childhood and how she and her family had to struggle through dark times. She mentioned her late brother, and his kids and her goal of wanting to create generational wealth for her family.

Detroit Diamond shook the crowd and the judge with a rap about her life. Her flow was able to engage the audience and Big Sean who were singing along with her. She got a unanimous "Yes" from all four judges sending her to the next Rhythm + Flow round.

"First thing I noticed, the second you came out on stage, was that you had something to prove. I immediately felt that energy. Everything, the flows, in terms of your presence and how aggressive it was, I really liked it. You got the potential to be a star. It's about you, Ludacris told the contestants.

Next up was LG 32-year-old artist from Philadelphia. She performed her original song That's the vibe, and was the second contestant in a row to engage the crowd with her rhymes.

Impressed by the performance, Judge Lato told the contestant that she had bars, punch lines, catchy flows, and lyrics that could be remembered. She enthusiastically gave a resounding "Yes," which was echoed by unanimous approval from the other three judges.

The fate of the rest of the contestants in episode 1:

Jacques Laine : 28-year-old from Newburgh. (Eliminated)

: 28-year-old from Newburgh. (Eliminated) Dono : 26-year-old from Cincinnati. (Qualified)

: 26-year-old from Cincinnati. (Qualified) K’alley : 25-year-old from Griffin. (Qualified)

: 25-year-old from Griffin. (Qualified) C5 : 29-year-old from Oakland. (Eliminated)

: 29-year-old from Oakland. (Eliminated) Lil JSean : 28-year-old from Houston. (Eliminated)

: 28-year-old from Houston. (Eliminated) Jesirae : 28-year-old from Richfield. (Eliminated)

: 28-year-old from Richfield. (Eliminated) Calirant : 22-year-old from Compton. (Eliminated)

: 22-year-old from Compton. (Eliminated) Christian LaNeve : 19-year-old from Pittsburgh. (Eliminated)

: 19-year-old from Pittsburgh. (Eliminated) DreTL: 21-year-old from Atlanta. (Qualified)

Rhythm + Flow season 2 episodes 1-4 are available on Netflix.

