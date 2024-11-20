Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 2 recap - Busta Rhymes joins the judges for day two of the auditions

Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 2 was released on November 20 on Netflix. The episode kicked off by showcasing a few remaining auditions from day one before transitioning into an exciting second day, featuring a fresh lineup of talented artists.

The three judges, Ludacris, DJ Khaled, and Latto, were joined by special guest judge Big Sean, who saw 11 contestants in episode 1. For day two of the auditions, the judges were then joined by special guest judge Busta Rhymes, who helped them evaluate the next batch of talents.

Titled Borderline Disrespectful, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"As auditions continue, hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes helps the judges handpick contestants with passion, authenticity, star power — and undeniable bars."

Trending

What happened in Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 2?

Before Rhythm + Flow season 2 could showcase day two of the auditions, six more artists from day one remained. First up was 26-year-old rapper Yoshi Vintage from Flint, Michigan.

Before starting her performance, the Rhythm + Flow season 2 contestant shared her life growing up in her hometown. She said that they hadn't had clean water in Flint since 2014, and they had to make sure who they were spending their time with as things were rough around those areas. She talked about her tough childhood and goal to help her mom.

"I need this break. Like, I literally need it. Rap is my life. It reminds me of gospel, the way you can talk about your struggles. You can see it heals people, makes people rejoice. I feel like the spirit of Flint. I gotta tell their story. I gotta tell my mama's story. I gotta be their voice," Yoshi added in her confessional.

As she said in her confessional, Yoshi Vintage used the stage and her lyrics to tell the story of her struggles. Big Sean understood the message the contestant was trying to convey, and it was a big "yes" from the special guest judge. The core three judges followed in and sent the Yoshi to the next round.

The fate of the remaining contestants from day one of the auditions:

Rhome : 22-year-old from Los Angeles. (Qualified)

: 22-year-old from Los Angeles. (Qualified) Malaynah : 23-year-old from Los Angeles. (Qualified)

: 23-year-old from Los Angeles. (Qualified) SeeFour : 22-year-old from Boston. (Qualified)

: 22-year-old from Boston. (Qualified) Tony Da Kidd : 29-year-old from Anderson. (Qualified)

: 29-year-old from Anderson. (Qualified) Jaxs: 26-year-old from Currie. (Qualified)

Busta Rhymes joins day two of auditions

Auditions day two kicked off with an introduction from some of the performing contestants. The three main judges then revealed the special guest judge for the night, Busta Rhymes.

"We're going to have a high bar and a high standard for y'all to meet, because everybody had to bust their a*s to be up here. And we not gonna sugarcoat the feedback and we not gonna water it down, because y'all gonna have to feel some of the a*s-beating we felt," Busta Rhymes said before the auditions.

The first up was a 26-year-old artist from Brooklyn, Sura Ali. In her confessional, she shared that she had always been a writer, and it has always been her form of expression. She said that she does a lot of community work helping other people with the dark times.

Sura Ali hit the stage with a rap about her personality and moved the crowd with her flow. Impressed by her performance, Ludacris said that the Rhythm + Flow contestant came with a "quiet confidence, and just killed everything on the stage." The judges loved her voice and rhymes, and it was a "yes" from him.

The rest of the three judges agreed with Ludacris and shared their approval of sending Sura Ali to the next round.

The fate of the remaining Rhythm + Flow contestants from day two of the auditions:

King Hoodie : 30-year-old from North Miami Beach. (Eliminated)

: 30-year-old from North Miami Beach. (Eliminated) Sway Royal : 29-year-old from Greensboro. (Eliminated)

: 29-year-old from Greensboro. (Eliminated) YGB Reaper : 18-year-old from Chicago. (Eliminated)

: 18-year-old from Chicago. (Eliminated) Phatgirl : 22-year-old from Atlanta. (Eliminated)

: 22-year-old from Atlanta. (Eliminated) Jay Taj : 32-year-old from Los Angeles. (Qualified)

: 32-year-old from Los Angeles. (Qualified) Honie Gold: 23-year-old from Dallas. (Qualified)

Rhythm + Flow season 2 episodes 1-4 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback