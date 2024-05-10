Ricki Lake net worth: 90's star's fortune explored as she reveals impressive weight loss

Ricki Lake has recently opened up on how she lost a lot of weight over the years while speaking to People magazine during the Community Access Gala on May 9, 2024. The 55-year-old is popular for her appearances in films such as Hairspray and Lake's net worth is believed to be $25 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Lake told People magazine that she feels different in her 50s, which she finds funny and added—

"I feel the opposite, I feel the healthiest I've ever felt, the fittest and I have a beautiful partner that I share my life with. I pinch myself every day."

Furthermore, she recalled the problems she had to undergo throughout her career, saying that she took a lot of risks that turned out to be an advantage for her. She requested everyone to start loving themselves before anyone else and continued—

"Like honestly, come to a place of real self love and self acceptance and I think good things come from that."

Ricki Lake accumulated a lot of wealth from her career on television: Earnings and other details explored

Ricki Pamela Lake has been an important part of television since the 80s. She has multiple credits under her name which has contributed to her wealth over the years.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the New York, U.S. native owns several properties in different locations. This includes a house in Los Angeles which she bought for $6.5 million in 2002. Lake sold the house after 11 years and had the best facilities, including six bedrooms alongside a living area of 5,226 sq. ft.

Apart from being an actress, Ricki Lake is also the author of a book titled My Best Birth. While she has been always praised for her contributions as an actress, she started her career as a host for her talk show, which aired for 11 seasons.

Although she exited the show at one point, a new season was released in 2012 and she hosted the show for another time. She later participated in Dancing with the Stars season 13 where she managed to grab the third spot and was among the judges panel of a talent show, Let It Shine.

As an actress, she played major roles in shows such as China Beach and Gravedale High. Furthermore, she has been cast in films such as Hairspray, Inside Monkey Zetterland, Serial Mom, and more.

Ricki Lake reveals more details on how she has maintained her fitness

During her conversation with People magazine, Ricki Lake said that she prefers to feel better for as long as it is possible. She advised people to "get out and walk" and spend some time with nature and rain. She gave an example of herself of how she finds peace in the mountains and added—

"I hike them with my dog and my husband every morning. It's meditative for me and it gets your heart rate going, it gets your metabolism going and it's really been a game changer."

Lake spoke up on the same topic while appearing on Good Morning America on May 9, 2024. She recalled that a doctor told her to take Ozempic, saying that she wouldn't be successful if she was overweight. However, she decided to pursue her career by not giving a second thought and continued—

"I have this new marriage, and I'm so blissfully happy with this amazing man. My perfect man. And you know if I pinpoint one thing that was not working in our lives is that we were carrying this extra weight."

Ricki Lake was last seen in a television film, Under the Christmas Tree, which came out back in 2021.