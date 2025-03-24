"Right now, that's not Stevi" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mahdi says he feels unsupported after she questions his commitment

During 90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 6, which aired on March 23, 2025, Mahdi reflected on his struggles with adjusting to his new life in the US and navigating his relationship with Stevi. He talked about this in a confessional interview.

"I need a supportive wife, no matter how hard everything gets. And right now, that's not Stevi," he expressed.

This came after a conversation where Stevi questioned his commitment to their relationship upon learning that he had previously considered the possibility of staying in the US even if they did not work out.

Mahdi expressed frustration over the lack of support in his relationship on 90 Day Fiancé

Stevi confronts Mahdi over his thoughts on their future

Stevi addressed her concerns about Mahdi's previous thoughts on their relationship, particularly regarding the possibility of them not working out.

"You're here and we're talking about our wedding and you're like I had already thought that I would stay if we didn't work out. I don't like that," she stated.

In response, Mahdi explained that he had viewed their relationship as a significant decision and had considered all possible outcomes, including the possibility that things might not work out. However, Stevi emphasized that she had never entertained such thoughts, stating that the "difference" between them was that he had "those thoughts," while she had "not ever had those thoughts."

She reflected on the significant difference in how each partner approached their commitment. Stevi emphasized that she had been prepared to make sacrifices for their relationship, including moving to Iran if necessary.

"Because I would have moved anywhere to be with you. Even Iran, as terrible as like things I've heard, I would have moved there to be with you if I could have," she stated.

Mahdi felt unheard during their discussion

As the conversation continued, Mahdi expressed that he did not anticipate Stevi’s strong reaction. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, he explained:

"I really didn't expect her to just get super defensive. I expected her to be more understanding and tell me that no, it's going to work out. Don't worry, we get it."

Despite his attempt to clarify, Stevi remained focused on the implications of his initial statement. She emphasized her need for certainty in the relationship.

"I'm telling you right now that I don't want to get married unless it's forever. I mean it, like I'm dead serious," she stated.

Her response underscored her concern that Mahdi's thoughts about their future indicated uncertainty. Mahdi then explained his perspective, emphasizing that "any relationship could go wrong," and that it was important to be "reasonable" about it.

Mahdi underscored the difficulties he experienced

Following the conversation, Mahdi expressed frustration over the way his words were received in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional.

"Stevi is the only person that I can talk to, but right now, whatever I say, it just backfires and makes her sad," he said.

Mahdi also reflected on the difficulties of leaving his home country and adjusting to his new life in another 90 Day Fiancé confessional.

"The hardest thing I've ever done in my life was leaving my family, but I can't even be honest with her about that," he noted.

As the discussion concluded, Mahdi emphasized his commitment to the relationship but also his need for support.

Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé Sundays at 8 PM ET on TLC for the latest updates on Mahdi, Stevi, and the rest of the cast.

