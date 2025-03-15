RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 11 recap - Onya gets upset about Arrietty's message while Sam Smith enters as guest judge

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 11 was released on MTV on March 11, 2025. In this episode, the queens were tasked to perform in a spoof drama, Ross Mathews vs. the Ducks, inspired by viral socialites.

Onya Nurve managed to impress the judges and secured the top spots of the week. Meanwhile, Lydia B. Kollins and Lana Ja'Rae ended up in the bottom two and had to battle it out to stay in the competition.

RuPaul Charles, Carson Kressley, and Michelle Visage returned to the panel, with Cheyenne Jackson and Sam Smith as the special guests. Titled Ross Mathews vs The Ducks, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"As a tribute to Truman Capote and his Swans, the queens must act up a storm in a high camp tale of betrayal. Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story) directs; singer Sam Smith guest judges."

What happened on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 11?

Arrietty leaves a lipstick mirror message for Onya

At the started of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 11, the remaining seven contestants returned to their Werk Room after Arrietty's elimination. The queens were Jewels Sparkles, Lana Ja'Rae, Lexi Love, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, and Suzie Toot.

Upon entering the room, they discovered that Arrietty had left a lipstick message on one of the mirrors. The note took a jab at Onya, commenting on her bad breath condition.

"As one smelly bitch to another, Onya, please brush your teeth," Jewels read Arrietty's lipstick mirror message.

In her confessional, Jewels shared that Onya had once privately confided in them about having a condition that caused her bad breath. She added that her RuPaul's Drag Race castmate had struggled with insecurity over it for a long time.

Onya was visibly upset about the message and told her fellow queens that this incident was the exact reason why Arrietty deserved to go home, calling her a "hateful as* b*tch."

Ross Mathews vs. the Ducks challenge

After Sam speculated that Arrietty targeted Onya out of frustration for defending Jewels' roast lineup, RuPaul entered the Werk Room to inform the contestants about this week's maxi challenge.

RuPaul announced that the queens had to showcase their acting skills by participating in a limited series spoof called The Ducks, inspired by viral socialites. To make sure that it turned out to be a great presentation, special guest Cheyenne Jackson served as the director of the challenge.

The roles picked for the RuPaul's Drag Race challenge were as follows:

Jewels – Chicago

Suzie – Felicity Slanderpump

Lexi – Lisa Rimmer

Onya – Big Fupa

Lana – Drippy Q

Lydia – Dr. Scattington

Sam – Shonda Cox

After performances, contestants Sam, Suzie, and Lexi were deemed good and received safety. Meanwhile, Lana, Lydia, and Jewels took the bottom spots. The RuPaul’s Drag Race judges were impressed with Onya, declaring her the winner of the episode.

Lydia and Lana found themselves at the bottom and were forced to compete in a lip-sync battle to guest judge Sam Smith's Unholy. While both gave it their all, the RuPaul's Drag Race judges felt Lana had the stronger moves, leading to Lydia's elimination.

Remaining RuPaul’s Drag Race cast and their track record

After eleven weeks of competition, six RuPaul's Drag Race queens are still on the show. Their records are as follows:

Lana Ja'Rae (New York, New York): Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom, Bottom, Safe, Safe, Top, Bottom

Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom, Bottom, Safe, Safe, Top, Bottom Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, Florida): Top, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Top, Top, Win, Bottom, Bottom

Top, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Top, Top, Win, Bottom, Bottom Lexi Love (Louisville, Kentucky): Win, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Top, Safe, Top, Bottom, Top

Win, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Top, Safe, Top, Bottom, Top Sam Star (Leeds, Alabama): Safe, Win, Safe, Bottom, Top, Top, Win, Safe, Top, Top

Safe, Win, Safe, Bottom, Top, Top, Win, Safe, Top, Top Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, Florida): Win, Safe, Top, Win, Safe, Safe, Top, Safe, Safe, Top

Win, Safe, Top, Win, Safe, Safe, Top, Safe, Safe, Top Onya Nurve (Cleveland, Ohio): Safe, Win, Safe, Bottom, Top, Top, Win, Safe, Top, Top

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episodes are released every Friday on MTV.

