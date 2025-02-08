RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 episode 6 recap: Queens prepare ocean-inspired couture while Hunter Schafer enters as guest judge

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 episode 6 was released on MTV on February 7, 2025. In the episode, the queens had to compete in three categories for which they had to present three ocean-inspired designs.

Sam, Arrietty, and Crystal managed to impress the judges and secured the top spots of the week. Meanwhile, Hormona and Lana ended up in the bottom two and had to battle it out to stay in the competition.

RuPaul Charles, Carson Kressley, and Michelle Visage returned to the panel, with Hunter Schafer and Law Roach as the special guests. Titled Let's Get Sea Sickening Ball, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tensions rise as the queens put their design skills to the test in a pageant of ocean-inspired couture and showcase three fishy looks; actress and model Hunter Schafer and stylist Law Roach guest judge."

What happened on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 epsiode 6?

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 6, Ru announced that the queens would walk in three ocean-inspired categories, each requiring a uniquely designed outfit.

For the first category, "Bathing Beauties", the queens were tasked with showcasing swimwear. In "Sea Creature Couture", they had to create colorful looks inspired by marine life. Finally, for "Sea Sickening Eleganza", they were challenged to design an original, high-fashion ensemble crafted from marine debris commonly found in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

As the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants were preparing their outfits, Ru walked in to evaluate their design concepts. He advised Hormona against reusing the hourglass shape, warning that Judge Michelle Visage might object to her idea of relying on the same silhouette.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge then warned Crystal from using less stretchy fabric on her slip dress. He further advised Lana to put in more effort on her design, reminding her that she was almost placed at the bottom last week for her unfinished garment.

The following day, the queens debuted their three outfits on the runway. The judges deemed Jewels, Lydia, Onya, Suzie, Kori, and Lexi’s designs strong enough to earn them a safe placement. Arrietty, Sam, and Crystal were the week’s top performers, while Acacia, Hormona, and Lana landed in the bottom three.

After almost being eliminated during last week's presentation, Arrietty managed to impress all the judges on the panel and earned herself week 6's winning spot.

Meanwhile, the judges felt that Hormona played it safe with all three of her looks and Lana seemed a bit underconfident. The bottom two RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants faced off in the Lip Sync challenge, which resulted in Hormona's elimination.

Remaining RuPaul’s Drag Race cast and their track record

After six weeks of competition, eleven queens are still on the show. Their records are as follows:

Kori King (Boston, Massachusetts): Safe, Bottom, Bottom, Safe, Safe

Safe, Bottom, Bottom, Safe, Safe Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles, California): Bottom, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom

Bottom, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom Arrietty (Seattle, Washington): Safe, Top, Bottom, Eliminated/Saved, Win

Safe, Top, Bottom, Eliminated/Saved, Win Lana Ja'Rae (New York, New York): Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom

Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom Lydia B. Kollins (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania): Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom, Safe

Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom, Safe Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, Florida): Top, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe

Top, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe Lexi Love (Louisville, Kentucky): Win, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe

Win, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe Sam Star (Leeds, Alabama): Safe, Win, Safe, Bottom, Top

Safe, Win, Safe, Bottom, Top Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, Florida): Win, Safe, Top, Win, Safe

Win, Safe, Top, Win, Safe Onya Nurve (Cleveland, Ohio): Safe, Top, Win, Top, Safe

Safe, Top, Win, Top, Safe Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, New Jersey): Top, Safe, Top, Safe, Top

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 episodes release every Friday on MTV.

