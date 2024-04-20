Savannah Chrisley talks about hoping to see her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, come home ahead of their appeal hearing

Savannah Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best star recently opened up about her life after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's imprisonment. The two were sentenced for fraud and tax evasion charges in November 2022. They were originally given a combined 19-year sentence, but the span was reduced by approximately two years.

On Friday, April 19, their case returned to court as they sought an appeal to review what they believe was a court error. On the same day, Savannah appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her hopes for her parents' return. She shared:

"I think I motivate myself with replaying the image of my parents coming home."

Chrisley's father is currently serving his sentence at the Pensacola Federal Prison Camp in Florida, while her mother is in Kentucky at the Federal Medical Center, Lexington.

What else did Savannah Chrisley say in her interview?

Savannah Chrisley is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. In 2022, her parents were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks by taking over $30 million through fraudulent loans. They were also found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, separately.

The original sentence consisted of Todd being ordered to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation and Julie sentenced to seven years with 16 months of probation. While recalling the couple's emotional farewell, Savannah Chrisley told Good Morning America:

"Just watched them stand in their bedroom, just hugging and kissing and not knowing at this point. You know, at this point, you just hear 12 years, seven years. And that's a long time to be away from someone that you've been together with for 30 years, almost."

Their combined 19 year-sentence was eventually reduced by approximately two years. However, the pair have appealed and their family's attorneys presented important legal points from their trial before the court. On Friday, oral arguments were also heard.

Savannah Chrisley also talked about becoming the legal guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece, Chloe, 11. The reality star claimed that "it was just an unspoken thing" that she would take up that role, after their parents' imprisonment.

She also explained how the change impacted the youngest Chrisley family members:

"Both the kids are in therapy every week. Unfortunately, they have to grow up a lot faster, but I would rather help teach them what’s going on in the right way than have the world interject and maybe teach them something that isn’t factual."

In the recent episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the star invited her audience to the Federal Court House in Atlanta for the hearing. She explained that she was trying to "stay as positive as possible," but the uncertainty of the results had her wary.

Back in 2023, the reality star revealed the moment on her podcast when she heard the news that her parent's oral arguments were granted:

"I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to. But I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing."

The reality star noted that only "6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted" and how her family is now "one step closer to getting mom and dad home."

Savannah Chrisley has starred on USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2021 and the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley.

