"Scared me"— The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary opens up about her son's substance abuse struggles

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 2 premiered on January 29, reuniting all the housewives after filming the season finale. During the episode, Mary Cosby opened up about her son, Robert Jr., and his struggles with substance abuse.

Host Andy Cohen reflected on their emotional conversation from the show and asked her what surprised her the most, given that Robert Jr. had expressed suicidal ideations and revealed his use of serious opioids and other drugs.

Mary responded that she was completely "shocked" by everything her son revealed. She admitted that she never expected him to share so much or to learn about the extent of his struggles. What scared her the most, she said, was realizing that she had been completely unaware of it all— even though he was living under her roof.

"All of it. I didn't expect him to say all that, I didn't know that he was doing all that. And the fact that I was unaware scared me because he lives in my house, we're so close and I [was] just shocked," she said.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby shares an update on her son after rehab

In The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 Reunion Part 2, host Andy Cohen addressed a poignant moment from the season, highlighting Mary Cosby’s conversation with her son, Robert Jr., where he candidly opened up about his struggles with substance abuse.

Andy shared that since that segment they had received a lot of support tweets from the fans. He asked Mary if she could feel the outpouring of love from the viewers, and what it meant to her.

Mary appreciated the love and support she was getting for her son, adding that her mission was accomplished. She shared that before filming that segment with her son, she had a conversation with him where told him to openly tell her about his struggles, since he was absent from her daily life.

"We didn't plan on what we're gonna say, but we came together and said if we can just help one person and then we'll just tell our truth. And when the cameras went up, he told me what he did and I just immediately wanted to help him," she stated.

Mary continued:

"The mission was to help someone and I feel like the love that I've been receiving, someone resonated, someone connected, someone understood me," she shared.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star further recalled that she was scared of learning about all of his struggles and the things he had been going to.

The last time viewers saw Robert Jr. on the Bravo show was when Mary took him to rehab. Reflecting on that segment, Mary shared that Robert willingly decided to take help and go to rehab, adding that he was confused about his situation.

While Robert Jr. spent 30 days in rehab, Mary admitted she was still concerned for her son, especially as he had to distance himself from his previous friend circle. She shared that, for the most part, he has made those changes and is now more of a homebody, spending much more time with her. Mary affirmed that he has emotional support from sober people.

"He goes to those AA classes, he does those frequently. He has friends he's met from there," The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 3 episode will air on Bravo on February 5, 2025.

