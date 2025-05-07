"Sexy component": Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shares why he joins data startup Zetaris to back the infrastructure behind AI

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal on March 17, 2025, Robert Herjavec, a prominent investor and entrepreneur from Shark Tank, explained his decision to join Zetaris, a data management startup, as an executive director. Herjavec said,

"Every wave of technology has a sexy component that most people talk about."

The Shark Tank investor underscored the significance of supporting the foundational technologies that make innovations like AI possible, stating that data is the “picks and shovels of the AI gold rush.”

Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec joins Zetaris to support data infrastructure powering AI

Herjavec’s focus on longevity in technology

When questioned on why he would invest in Zetaris rather than a strictly AI company, Robert Herjavec considered his background as someone who has witnessed the evolution of technology. Nevertheless, he stressed that the real value usually comes with the infrastructure on which these technologies are built.

Citing his background in cybersecurity, he noted that although internet services such as AOL reigned in the internet's formative years, the security infrastructure was responsible for its sustained expansion. Herjavec holds the opinion that data management will be a major force in the AI arena.

“To me, data is the picks and shovels of the AI gold rush,” he added.

He explained that by supporting companies like Zetaris, which focus on building robust data management systems, he is positioning himself at the heart of AI’s infrastructure rather than focusing solely on its application.

Zetaris’ approach to data management

Zetaris, an enterprise data management business, has a novel method of data analysis that sets it apart from other data management vendors. The company says its technology enables companies to query and analyze data, whether it is on-premises or in the cloud. Zetaris CEO and founder Vinay Samuel described,

“That flexibility is critical for companies that have struggled with the high costs of moving data to the cloud, especially as the amount of data they’re looking to leverage for AI balloons.”

Herjavec shares this sentiment, noting that while many enterprises have been driven to move their data to the cloud, the rush to the cloud has been oversold. He believes that “not all enterprises are going to automatically move all their data to the cloud.”

The Shark Tank investor underscored that Zetaris’s ability to manage and analyze data in any environment makes it an attractive alternative to traditional cloud-first solutions.

The potential for competition with data giants

Despite competing against established data management giants like Databricks, Zetaris has gained attention for its innovative approach. Herjavec acknowledged the challenges, stating,

“I share your skepticism. I’m like, hang on, you guys are competing with a $70 billion valuation company.”

But he does think that technology comes in waves, and that Zetaris' hybrid method of data management is a significant distinction. Zetaris has raised substantial funding in recent years, including $35 million in 2022, and is targeting a $50 million Series B round. Herjavec's position as an executive director will assist the company in growing its presence, especially in the U.S. market.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that as Zetaris advances its technology, it aims to win over more businesses seeking affordable and flexible solutions for data management in the age of AI.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC and are also available on Hulu.

