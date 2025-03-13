Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec partners with Melbourne data company Zetaris

Robert Herjavec, the Shark Tank star and cybersecurity entrepreneur, has joined Melbourne-based Zetaris as Executive Director of Global Strategy on March 10, 2025. As reported by Business Wire, the deal includes his personal investment in the company for an undisclosed amount.

Ad

Zetaris, founded in 2013 by Vinay Samuel and Michael Cimino, specializes in AI-powered data management with offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and Melbourne. The company's client base spans healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and government sectors.

Herjavec, who previously sold his cybersecurity firm Herjavec Group to Apax Partners in 2021 for an undisclosed sum, sees Zetaris reaching unicorn status beyond $1 billion valuation.

Melbourne data company Zetaris names Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec as executive

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The announcement follows Zetaris's successful development of data management systems that help businesses analyze information from multiple sources simultaneously. Zetaris Chairman Robert McLean points to the company's innovative approach to data management as a critical factor in attracting Herjavec's interest.

“Robert had been investigating new and better ways to gain accurate, real-time data insights to power AI projects and he has found, invested, and joined Zetaris in recognition that we are the new solution the industry needs,” he shared.

Ad

The partnership emerged after Shark Tank investor spent months evaluating new approaches to data management in AI projects. Zetaris's platform stood out through its ability to process real-time analytics across various data points, leading to Herjavec's decision to both invest and take an active leadership position.

CEO Vinay Samuel states the company searched extensively for the right person to fill the global strategy role. He stated:

“I’ve spent years looking for the perfect executive director global strategy and I’ve found him. I am excited to work closely with Mr Herjavec on the next phase of our incredible journey,”

Ad

Ad

Shark Tank investor was also all praises for the company. He stated:

“I see a lot of companies with great ideas, but Zetaris is set to become a household name and challenge billion-dollar companies. I’ve personally invested in Zetaris as it as one of the world’s leading technologies to enable rapid success in AI projects. This incredible company originated in Australia and has been scaling globally and in the US.”

Ad

He continued:

“I am delighted to join this innovative team and dramatically accelerate the next phase of growth. Zetaris has revolutionised the old ways of preparing data, enabling real time analytics on disparate data at source wherever it’s located.”

Zetaris started its journey in 2013 when Vinay Samuel and Michael Cimino established the company with a focus on simplifying complex data operations. The founders developed a platform that streamlines how businesses handle information for AI applications.

Ad

Over the years, the company formed strategic relationships with major technology companies including NVIDIA, Cisco, Hitachi, Equinix, and IBM Cloud. These partnerships expanded Zetaris's capabilities in data processing and market reach. The company attracted significant investment from Exto Partners.

A notable milestone came through funding from In-Q-Tel, the CIA's venture capital arm, validating the platform's security capabilities. William Deane, Managing Director at Exto Partners, manages the company's largest investment stake and maintains active involvement in strategic decisions.

Ad

Herjavec's track record

Ad

Shark Tank investor brings substantial cybersecurity and business scaling experience to Zetaris. His recent achievements include winning an Emmy Award in 2024 as executive producer of Shark Tank. His most significant business success came through the Herjavec Group, a cybersecurity firm he founded and later sold to private equity firm Apax Partners in 2021.

The company continues operating as Cyderes, maintaining its position as a leading global cybersecurity provider. Herjavec stays connected to Cyderes as an investor, board member, and adviser. His business insights have reached broader audiences through his New York Times bestselling books.

Ad

Shark Tank season 16 airs on ABC network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback