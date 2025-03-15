Shark Tank season 16 episode 13 recap: Daymond John returns as guest mentor while Hella Awkward impresses the judges

The recent episode of Shark Tank season 16, which aired on March 14, 2025, featured the return of Daymond John as a guest mentor. The episode introduced pitches from innovative founders offering products focused on fun, storage solutions, poultry feeding systems, and family entertainment experiences.

Each entrepreneur shared their journey, sales figures, and plans for growth while navigating tough negotiations with the sharks. The first pitch, Hella Awkward, showcased a card game aimed at leveling up social interactions through "thought-provoking" questions.

The DomeDock founders introduced a hat storage solution, highlighting their sales achievements. Riverbend Resources presented an efficient poultry feeder designed for backyard chicken owners. Meanwhile, Dig World offered a family theme park experience centered around operating construction equipment.

Throughout the episode, the sharks evaluated the pitches based on creativity, scalability, and profitability, leading to a mix of deals and pass-ups. Three companies got deals, while one founder couldn't get an offer from any of the Shark Tank mentors.

Hella Awkward earns praises from Shark Tank judges

Brittany Rowe, from New York City, introduced Hella Awkward, seeking $200,000 for a 10% stake in her company in episode 13 of Shark Tank.

"Sharks, have you ever been to a party, where the deepest conversation you had involved someone showing you pictures of their six cats?" she started her pitch.

She explained that her product is designed to elevate social interactions.

"The card game that ignites genuine connections through hilarious unexpected conversations," she shared.

Rowe shared that Hella Awkward includes 140 questions. She mentioned that the game was launched in mid-2021 and has achieved lifetime sales of $600,000. The sales progression was $90,000 in the first year, $110,000 in the second, and $250,000 last year.

She projected $600,000 in sales for the current year, driven by the expansion into 520 Target stores. Each game is priced at $24.99, with production costs of $2.80. Discussing the product’s origin, she revealed that during COVID in 2020, she was quarantined and spoke to her brother every day, asking questions, and that's how the idea was created.

She added that they have sold around 50,000 units so far. Kevin O'Leary offered $200,000 for 25% with distribution support. Robert Herjavec matched her original offer, while Lori countered with the same amount for 12%. Rowe accepted Robert's deal.

DomeDock, Riverbend Resources, and Dig World pitches

John and Chelsea Giles from Marble Fall, Texas, introduced DomeDock, seeking $100,000 for a 5% stake in Shark Tank. John described the product as "a filing system for your hats."

"If you want to store the hat you are wearing, simply fold in the back and set it on top of the stack," he further added.

They shared their lifetime sales of $7.5 million, with a breakdown of $136,000 in 2019, just under a million in 2020, $1.4 million in 2021, $2.01 million in 2022, and $2.08 million in 2023. The projected sales for 2024 stood at $1.5 million. Each unit sells for $24.99, costing $2.91 to make. Daymond John offered $100,000 for 25%. Kevin countered with $100,000 for 15%. They accepted Kevin's offer.

Erik Diedrichsen from West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, presented Riverbend Resources, seeking $300,000 for a 10% stake in Shark Tank. He highlighted the need for poultry feeding systems, introducing the Poultry Pro Feeder.

"This innovative feeding system allows you to turn any plastic container into a no-mess, no-waste, high-capacity, weatherproof feeder in just minutes," he explained.

The founder shared $3 million in lifetime sales, projected $2 million for the current year. Daymond John offered $300,000 for 25%, later negotiated to 20%. He accepted Daymond's offer.

Jacob Robinson pitched Dig World, a construction-themed park, seeking $200,000 for 10%. Sales reached $1.2 million in 2022, with $1.5 million projected for this year. Robert offered $200,000 for 10% of corporate and franchise portions, which Jacob accepted.

Episode 13 of Shark Tank is currently available to stream on ABC.

