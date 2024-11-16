Shark Tank Update: What happened to Chomp Shop after the show?

Chomp Shop, a company that offers kid-safe power tools for creative children, appeared on Shark Tank in Season 16, episode 5. After the pitch, Chomp Shop secured an offer from investors Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner, forming a partnership to help drive its growth.

Since the show, the company has continued to grow by expanding its product offerings, forming partnerships with educators, and working on new product lines. The company has made significant progress in refining its manufacturing process and is preparing to release additional products to support young creators.

Progress of Chomp Shop after appearing on Shark Tank

What is Chomp Shop?

Trending

Chomp Shop was founded to provide children with safe and accessible tools that support creativity and hands-on learning. The company’s primary product, the Chomp Saw, is a child-friendly tool designed to cut cardboard, which allows children to engage in crafting and construction projects.

Chomp Shop, founded by Kausi Raman and Max Liechty in 2022, created the Chomp Saw, a safe cutting tool for children. Raman, a Teaching Assistant at the University of Pennsylvania, came up with the idea in March 2022, and collaborated with Liechty, an engineer, to develop it. Liechty joined as co-founder in May 2022.

The company’s product offerings include the Chomp Saw, a cardboard hole punch tool, a circle tool, an angle guide, and a fence. These products were designed to make crafting and STEM learning activities accessible to children while promoting creativity.

The Shark Tank experience

Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin OLeary, and Daymond John on 2018 Tribeca TV Festival (Image via Getty)

Chomp Shop appeared on Shark Tank in season 16, seeking $250,000 in exchange for a 5% equity stake in the business. The founders presented their child-safe cutting tools and emphasized the educational potential of their products. The pitch garnered interest from the Sharks, who acknowledged the innovative design and the market opportunity for safe, creative tools for children.

Chomp Shop secured an investment deal with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner, who offered $50,000 for a 75% equity stake. Despite the significant equity offer, Raman and Liechty accepted the deal. The partnership with Cuban and Greiner was aimed at leveraging their expertise and resources to help scale Chomp Shop’s operations.

After the pitch aired, Greiner promoted Chomp Shop on social media, describing the ChompSaw as "the toy of the holidays" and highlighting its safety features and potential as an educational tool. She stated,

"This is the coolest toy of the year!! So much fun for everyone! Make sure to get yours now before they sell out 😉 Check out @itschompshop #SharkTank"

Growth and developments after Shark Tank

Following the Shark Tank appearance, Chomp Shop has focused on expanding its product offerings and establishing itself as a resource for educational institutions. The company has worked with schools to promote its tools as part of STEM education programs, highlighting their benefits for teaching spatial reasoning and creativity.

Chomp Shop has also pursued partnerships with educational organizations to integrate its products into classrooms. The company has emphasized the importance of hands-on learning and sustainability, positioning its products as tools for both creative expression and environmental consciousness.

Additionally, Chomp Shop has offered potential tax incentives for schools to help make its products more accessible to educational institutions. The company is also in the process of developing new products, including the invenTABLE, which is designed to further expand its creative offerings for children.

Current product offerings and pricing

Chomp Shop offers creative tools for children, including its flagship product, the ChompSaw, priced at $230 for safe cardboard cutting. Other tools, like the scoring tool and hole punch, are $18 each. The complete bundle with the Chomp Saw and accessories costs $268, while a more affordable option with basic tools is available for $30.

Catch new episodes of Shark Tank Fridays at 8/7c and stream them anytime on Hulu! Don't miss the latest pitches and business deals!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback