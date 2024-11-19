Shark Tank update: What happened to Jones Scones after the show? Details explored

J. Jones appeared on Shark Tank in season 4, episode 25, aired on May 2, 2014, to pitch his moist, cream-enhanced Jones Scones. Seeking $100,000 for 25%, he left without a deal.

While the venture saw some initial success after its appearance on the ABC show, it soon dipped down. According to Shark Tank Blog, the company closed down in the second half of 2018, and owner J. Jones went back to practicing law.

Jones Scones' journey: From Shark Tank pitch to shut down in 2018

Jones Scones' background

J. Jones appeared on Shark Tank to present his cream scones. He started making them when he was living in England and Scotland. He did not like the usual scones that were dry and lumpy so he decided to make some as per his taste.

Instead of making them dry, he made his own cream scones with a moist and cake-like texture. The treat was well received by his friend and local coffee shop when he returned to Denver. Jones began selling his British delicacy treats to his local folks and soon turned it into a business.

Besides running the business J. Jones shared during his Shark Tank pitch that he was a lawyer by profession, a nightclub singer, a black belt, and a colon cancer survivor. After beating cancer in 2012, Jones directed his entire focus on growing Jones Scones and spreading love and kindness through his cream scones.

The growth and sales before the Shark Tank pitch

During his appearance on Shark Tank season 4, episode 25, J. Jones sought $100,000 in exchange for a 25% equity stake in his business. He shared that his scones were sold at six Whole Foods stores and generated sales of $5,000 a month.

Jones Scones was making over $113,000 in sales a month, however, due to a mistake with a co-packer the numbers went down. J. Jones needed capital to rebuild the brand and post his scones back on Whole Foods' shelves.

Jones Scones had been in business for over 10 years without making significant progress. Shark Lori Greiner sensed that something was amiss, prompting her to back out of a potential deal. The other Sharks followed Lori Greiner's lead and backed out as well, citing a lack of potential profitability in the venture.

Jones Scones' fate after the show

Despite receiving no deals, Jones continued working on his business. However, he discovered he was battling colon cancer, which affected his work. Although he initially saw some growth after refocusing on his venture, it eventually declined.

According to the Shark Tank Blog, Jones Scones closed down in the second half of 2018, and owner J. Jones went back to practicing law.

Jones Scones' social media activity has been nonexistent in recent years. Its Facebook page's latest post dates back to August 20, 2022. In the post, the company informed its customers that they had updated their phone numbers. However, according to Mashed, the calling number failed to connect to their store.

Jones Scones' Instagram page has been inactive for over a decade. Their last post was published on September 23, 2013, which informed the customers about its shipping schedules. This website mentioned on their Facebook and Instagram page is also not reachable.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes are currently airing on ABC.

