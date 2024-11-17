Shark Tank update: What happened to Le-Glue after the show?

Tripp Phillips and his father, Lee Phillips, appeared on season 10 of Shark Tank in 2019 to pitch Le-Glue, a temporary adhesive for LEGO projects. They sought $80,000 for a 15% stake in their company. After deliberating Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John's offers, Tripp eventually shook hands with the former.

Kevin offered $80,000 for 25% equity in their business, with a 50% royalty on any licensing deals until he recouped his investment. Once the investment was repaid, he would lower his equity to 20%. However, their agreement relied on their ability to secure placements in big box stores.

In 2020, a year after their TV debut, they made over $500,000 in sales and received recognition and awards from various renowned associations. By 2022, Le-Glue crossed $1.2 million in sales, generating a noteworthy monthly profit. As of 2024, Le-Glue is still in business and has grown since its appearance on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

With production located entirely in Tripp's hometown, Dalton, Georgia, Le-Glue aims to generate over $2 million by the end of 2024.

Shark Tank: Le-Glue's founder Tripp Phillips was awarded the Gifted Teen Award in 2021

Tripp and his father, Lee, pitched Le-Glue on the season 10 premiere of Shark Tank, presenting a product designed to hold LEGO toys together and prevent them from falling apart when dropped accidentally. It is a non-toxic, safe-for-kids, non-permanent glue that would dissolve in warm water.

Tripp created the product in 2014 when his teacher challenged his class to invent something or write an essay. Rather than writing, Tripp focused on trying to find a problem that needed solving. His LEGO toys, which always fell apart at some point, caught his attention, motivating him to create something that could prevent the "messy breakups."

Tripp brainstormed with his father and invented Le-Glue. He then entered the International Torrance Creativity Awards and secured first place. In 2015, Le-Glue initiated a Kickstarter campaign and raised around $4,000 to start their business. By 2017, Le-Glue sold over 7,000 units, and in 2018, at 10 years old, Tripp became one of the youngest patent holders in US history.

Tripp's invention caught the attention of Shark Tank investors. They were impressed that the toy put together using Le-Glue remained intact when dropped during the product's demonstration. After a general introduction, Tripp revealed he had made $125,000 since the business' start.

Le-Glue received offers from two sharks, Kevin and Daymond. Kevin wanted 25% of the company for an $80,000 investment. The Shark Tank investor also wanted a 50% royalty on licensing deals until he recouped his initial sum. After retrieving his investment, he would lower his stake to 20%. However, he made their deal contingent on entering big box stores.

On the other hand, Daymond offered $80,000 for a 25% stake without any conditions. After a brief discussion, Tripp decided to do business with Kevin.

After their appearance on Shark Tank, Le-Glue's business grew, generating over $500,000 in sales within a year. The company was also featured in the baby sharks category of The Shark Tank Greatest of All Time Special in February 2020. During the segment, Barbara Corcoran praised Tripp's salesmanship.

In March 2021, the Georgia Association for Gifted Children honored Tripp with the Gifted Teen Award. By the end of 2022, Le-Glue's sales grew to over $1.2 million, with 15,000 units selling monthly. Priced at $8.99, the product had a 96% profit margin, generating over $1.55 million in yearly profits.

The company is still expanding with a 10% annual growth rate. As of 2024, Le-Glue aims to make $2 million in sales by selling around 16,000 monthly units. Their product is available for purchase on their official website and Amazon.

Shark Tank Season 16 airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

