Shark Tank Update: What happened to Tania Speaks after the show? Details explored

By Mohsin Nakade
Modified Nov 18, 2024 12:16 GMT
Shark Tank season 13, episode 5
Tania Speaks on Shark Tank season 13 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Tania Speaks appeared on Shark Tank season 13 episode 5 to pitch her skincare company, Tania Speaks Organic Skincare, asking for $400,000 for 10%. She explained that her product was a powerful plant-based brow gel that tames thick brows and grows thin brows. Tania claimed her gel was organic and lightweight, without any harsh chemicals, and worked for brow growth and styling.

Shark Mark Cuban secured a deal with the founder for $400,000 in exchange for a 15% equity stake. The decision worked in both the entrepreneur's favor. According to Shark Tank Blog, the company's lifetime sales have reached over $5 million by August 2024.

Tania Speaks' journey: From Shark Tank pitch to continued success in 2024

Tania Speaks' background

Tania Speaks started her company skincare company, Tania Speaks Organic Skincare, at the age of 15. Her first product was the Original Organic Eyebrow Gel, followed by Beard Boost, which helped users with their hair grown in the specified region.

During the pitch, Tania shared that her classmates would bully her for having bushy eyebrows. Frustrated by the bullying, she shaved them off but had to grow them back. She started researching organic methods and came up with a formula of Aloe Vera and vitamin E.

Impressed by how her eyebrows grew back so quickly, her classmates started buying her formula for three bucks a jar. She decided to turn it into a business and expanded her range to skin cleansers, toners, and moisturizers. Soon, she set up a website. Aside from her individual products, which cost $29.99 per piece, she added gender-specific kits priced at $99.99.

Tania Speaks was named one of the Most Influential Teens of 2018. Before her Shark Tank appearance, her company appeared in publications like Time, Cosmopolitan, Forbes, and Access Hollywood.

The growth and sales before the Shark Tank pitch

Tania Speaks appeared on the reality show seeking $400,000 in exchange for a 10% equity stake in her business and aimed to secure assistance with marketing efforts. During her pitch, she shared that all her sales were made online.

In 2020, the Tania Speaks Organic Skincare company made over $1 million in sales. Midway through 2021, they were at $1.4 million. Revealing her profit stats, Tania shared that her company made a profit of $700,000 in 2020. She explained the cost of making her brow gel and that she sold them for $29 apiece.

While the Sharks were impressed by Tania Speaks' business growth, most felt they couldn't significantly contribute to her product's success. Initially stating that the business wasn't within his core expertise, Mark Cuban ultimately struck a deal with Tania, offering $400,000 in exchange for a 15% equity stake.

Tania Speaks Organic Skincare's growth after the show

Tania Speaks' Shark Tank appearance helped Tania Speaks Organic Skincare, as it provided an additional boost to the already growing business. The company is still in business and offers a range of skin care products through its website.

According to the Shark Tank Blog, Tania Speaks Organic Skincare's lifetime sales have reached over $5 million by August 2024. Despite the success, the company's Instagram page has been inactive since her appearance on the show. The last post dates back to January 23, 2022, where she thanked Shark Mark Cuban for believing in her and investing in her company.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes are currently airing on ABC.

Edited by Ivanna Lalsangzuali
हिन्दी