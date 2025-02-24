"She is dead to me" - The Real Housewives of Potomac's Stacey reacts to Vivien giving her the same dress as Ashley

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19, titled Reunion Part 2, premiered on Bravo on February 23. The reunion continued from the last episode as the cast came back to reflect on the things that had happened during the season.

Ad

One of the talking points during this episode was the fact that Stacey Rusch had worn the same dress in the finale that her co-star, Ashley Darby wore just three months back. Both of the dresses were given to them by Vivien Agbakoba, and Andy Cohen asked them if they thought the fashion designer was being "shady on purpose."

Stacey responded in positive. She said that she was mortified after learning that she had received the same outfit, which one of her colleagues had already worn. She was still upset about it and stated that Vivien was dead to her.

Ad

Trending

"I was mortified that she would put me in an outfit that one of my colleagues had already worn. Absolutely, f*ck that b*tch. Girls, she is dead to me and its over," she said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey and Vivian aren't friends anymore because of the incident

Ad

In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19, Ashley pointed out that the dress Stacey wore at the finale was the same one she had worn just three months earlier. While she acknowledged that Stacey looked great in it, she could not help but note that it was the "exact same outfit."

Andy questioned that since Vivien had designed the dress for both The Real Housewives of Potomac castmates, whether she was being intentionally shady by styling them in similar outfits.

Ad

"The dress was one that Viv had made for [Ashley] currently a few months earlier. Was she being shady on purpose by dressing you [and her the same]?" Andy asked.

Stacey responded that the situation was difficult for her as she had known Vivian for years. She added that it was quite obvious that Vivian was being shady on purpose.

Wendy Osefo chimed in and revealed that Stacey and Vivian were not friends anymore. She recalled having a conversation with Stacey where she had asked her about her status with Vivian and the former replied with "F*ck that b*tch."

Ad

"They're not friends anymore. She told me 'F*ck that b*tch'. I said how are you and Vivian. You took a shot of your drink and you said 'F*ck that b*tch,'" the Real Housewives of Potomac star shared.

Ad

Stacey explained that she had tried to elevate Vivien by making her the exclusive fashion designer for the Struts for Strays charity event, which made the situation even more difficult for her.

Andy steered the conversation and asked The Real Housewives of Potomac star if her fellow cast members were being too harsh on her about her hair and the way that she presented herself in the finale.

Stacey responded that she was hoping to get a "warmer reception" from her cast mates. She then pointed out how her fellow housewives were often critiquing her about her appearance.

Ad

"I was really expecting a warmer reception from all of you. Honestly, you guys, they have like borderline hazed me about being boring, I don't switch up my style," she said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episodes are released every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback