"She's been through the wringer" — Sister Wives star Janelle hopes for "good things" in Meri's future

Sister Wives season 19 episode 20 aired on February 2, 2024, bringing significant developments in the Brown family. The episode followed Janelle Brown as she embarked on a road trip with Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley. During their conversation, Janelle reflected on Meri Brown’s separation from Kody Brown and expressed hope for her future.

"I wish Meri well. I really do hope, like, I really want all the good things for her because I feel like she's been through the wringer," Janelle said.

Christine agreed, adding:

"I hope she can get in a loving relationship."

The discussion in Sister Wives also touched on the concept of spiritual divorce. Janelle contemplated whether she should seek a formal release from her marriage to Kody, similar to what Meri had done. Meanwhile, financial tensions resurfaced between Janelle and Kody, and Meri explored new relationships.

Sister Wives: Janelle reflects on Meri’s journey and considers a spiritual release

In Sister Wives episode 20, Janelle and Christine discussed Meri’s recent decision to obtain a spiritual release from her marriage through their former church. The topic prompted Janelle to consider whether she should also undergo the process.

"I know Meri has just recently gotten a release like what we call a release, which is a divorce. And it's made me think, 'Huh, I kind of like the idea of getting a spiritual release,'" Janelle admitted. "But I don't even know who to call."

Kody also addressed the idea in his confessional. He stated that he never felt the need for a spiritual divorce from Meri or Christine. However, when it came to Janelle, he questioned whether they still had some kind of unresolved connection. He said:

"I don't know if there's some kind of karmic connection that Janelle and I are obligated to still."

Meanwhile, Christine pointed out that according to their former church’s beliefs, a woman is only considered spiritually divorced once she has s*x with someone else. Janelle dismissed the idea, calling it "dogmatic." Meri also disagreed with the rule, stating:

"Until I have s*x with somebody, that means I'm still attached to Kody? I don't think it means that."

Christine also joked that Janelle should just move on by finding someone new.

What happened in Sister Wives season 19 episode 20?

Janelle Brown continued to make major changes in her life, including preparing to leave Flagstaff and move to North Carolina in Sister Wives episode 20. She had purchased land to start a flower farm, a dream that Kody had never supported.

However, financial tensions with Kody resurfaced as she reflected on past financial decisions, including the sale of her Las Vegas home in 2019. The proceeds had gone toward purchasing Robyn Brown’s house, but Janelle felt that the resources were never reciprocated. She said:

"I really thought that by putting my resources towards Robyn’s house, that eventually the time would come around, would be our turn, my turn, Christine's turn, Meri’s turn, whatever."

Kody claimed that he had tried to help Janelle buy a house, but she rejected his suggestions. He had encouraged her to purchase Christine’s old house, but Janelle opted to live in an RV on Coyote Pass instead. He said:

"I tried to help Janelle buy a house and she got mad at me. She wanted that RV lifestyle, I guess."

Meanwhile, Robyn and Kody discussed their daughter Aurora’s desire to get baptized into a new church. Aurora had been attending services and wanted baptism to strengthen her faith. Kody was hesitant, recognizing that baptism would mean committing to a specific denomination, but he ultimately agreed to participate in the ceremony.

Viewers can stream episodes of Sister Wives on TLC Go.

