"She was taking on $10 trillion healthcare industry" - Shark Tank's Lori Greiner reflects on investing in Everlywell

Shark Tank season 16 episode 19 aired on May 9, 2025, and featured entrepreneur Julia Cheek, who founded Evelywell, which offers a line of at-home medical testing kits. The entrepreneur, who previously appeared on the show in season 9, returned in the latest episode to share an update on Everlywell.

Ad

During her original pitch, Julia secured a $1,000,000 line of credit at an 8% interest rate in exchange for 5% equity from Lori Greiner. Reflecting on the investment in the latest episode, Lori explained that she believed in-home testing was the future. She added that she saw Julia as the visionary to lead that charge, making it a deal she felt compelled to support.

Lori admitted that she knew the entrepreneur was taking on a $10 trillion healthcare industry. However, she pointed out Everlywell's concept was great enough to disrupt the market space.

Ad

Trending

"[Julia] was taking on the $10 trillion healthcare industry. But hey, it just takes 1 great idea to be disruptive and to take over and she did exactly that. Everlywell is one of the most successful companies in Shark Tank history," Lori shared.

Shark Tank entrepreneur Julia Cheek gives an update on Everlywell and shares that they went from $2.5 million to $1.4 billion in sales

Ad

Julia Cheek first appeared on Shark Tank in season 9 episode 12, which premiered on November 16, 2017. She pitched her health and wellness company, Everlywell, which offered a line of at-home medical testing kits that reduced the need for people to visit hospitals for every small test.

Julia's ABC show appearance helped boost her already growing business, and in her latest episode, she gave the Sharks an update on how the business was doing. Julia said that the show played a key role in putting her company on the map and helped give people a more accessible option to take control of their health.

Ad

The entrepreneur noted that seven years after her appearance, their company went from 20 to 200 employees, and their sales skyrocketed to $1.4 billion.

"Before Shark Tank Everlywell had 20 employees. Today we have over 200 employees. The year before I went on Shark Tank Everlywell did two and a half million in total sales. Seven years later, we have over. $1.4 billion in sales," she shared.

Ad

Ad

The episode also highlighted Everlywell’s 10th anniversary celebration, hosted by Julia and attended by Lori Greiner.

At the event, the duo showcased their product line and discussed health and wellness journeys. They also took time to sit down with attendees to hear personal stories about how Everlywell’s kits had positively impacted their lives.

One female attendee praised the at-home medical testing kits, saying that getting answers on what was happening to them had become as simple as a hormone test.

Ad

"We have changed the lives of so many people, and in some cases, customers tell us that our tests allowed them to get an early diagnosis that saved their life," Julia reacted in her confessional.

Later in her confessional, Lori chimed that Everlywell and its founder, Julia, were probably one of her "proudest outcomes of Shark Tank." She noted that she couldn't love Julia more and be prouder of what the company does for people across our country.

Ad

At the end of the Shark Tank Update segment, Julia shared some advice with entrepreneurs, urging them to solve a "really big problem." She acknowledged that while it may be risky, solving meaningful challenges is what truly matters—and it’s through this bold approach that entrepreneurs can make a real difference in people’s lives.

"Starting and building a company is challenging, but what keeps me going every day is because I started this company to help people, and that's what we're doing, and I'm really proud of that," she concluded.

Ad

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More