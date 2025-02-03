Sister Wives season 19 episode 20 recap: Kody and Robyn have a conversation with Aurora while Janelle gets ready to move

Sister Wives season 19, episode 20, which aired on February 2, 2025, featured major developments in the Brown family. Janelle Brown prepared for a fresh start in North Carolina, leaving Flagstaff behind without informing Kody.

Meanwhile, Robyn and Kody talked to Aurora about her desire to be baptized in a new church. Tensions over finances resurfaced in Sister Wives, with Janelle reflecting on how her contributions to the family fund never benefited her in the way she expected.

Kody, however, insisted that he ensured everyone was taken care of. Elsewhere in Sister Wives episode 20, Meri explored dating while contemplating the future of her family home.

What happened in Sister Wives season 19, episode 20?

Trending

Janelle, Christine, and David embarked on a road trip to North Carolina as Janelle prepared to leave Flagstaff permanently. Although she had always loved Flagstaff's small-town atmosphere and outdoor activities, she felt it was time for a change.

Kody remained unaware of her decision to move until one of their children accidentally revealed it to him in Sister Wives. Janelle had purchased land in North Carolina to start her flower farm, fulfilling a dream Kody never supported. Janelle explained,

"I really thought that by putting my resources towards Robyn’s house, that eventually the time would come around, would be our turn, my turn, Christine's turn, Meri’s turn, whatever."

However, she said she ultimately felt sidelined and decided to move forward independently. Janelle also revisited the family's financial decisions, particularly the sale of her six-bedroom Las Vegas home in 2019. The proceeds went toward Robyn's five-bedroom house in Flagstaff, but Janelle later realized her expectations of reciprocity were misplaced.

"All of a sudden there was a change in thought that resources weren't for the benefit of the whole family," she said.

Kody, on the other hand, claimed,

"I tried to help Janelle buy a house and she got mad at me. She wanted that RV lifestyle, I guess."

Kody had suggested she purchase Christine’s old house, but Janelle was uninterested. Instead, she chose to live in an RV on Coyote Pass, the 14-acre property the family had purchased in 2018 but never developed.

While Janelle focused on her move in Sister Wives episode 20, Robyn and Kody had a serious discussion with Aurora. She had been attending a local church and expressed her desire to get baptized. She did not view it as joining a new faith but as deepening her relationship with God.

However, her parents were hesitant, recognizing that baptism signified a commitment to a specific denomination. Aurora asked Kody if he would participate in the ceremony alongside the pastor. Kody, who had been her father figure for years, agreed despite his uncertainty about the church’s stance on polygamy.

Meri also took steps toward a new chapter. She had been on several dates but had yet to find someone with whom she saw a future. She also needed to decide what to do with her family home, which had been operating as a bed and breakfast. Meri hoped to find a partner who would appreciate her connection to the property and help her determine its future.

Meanwhile, Janelle’s departure reflected her complete break from Kody. Their relationship had soured over financial disputes, and she no longer felt the need to keep him informed about her decisions. Janelle said of the ongoing financial disagreements:

"And they're always trying to revise history about how things were paid or what was paid."

Kody, however, insisted that he had always ensured fairness:

"Now that everybody's broken up, they want to say I didn't get something or I gave something, but you didn't."

Janelle, Christine, and David stopped at a bar during their road trip in Sister Wives, where Janelle took her first shot in nearly 30 years. Christine encouraged her to embrace the new chapter in her life.

At one point, Janelle left behind a necklace Kody had given her at the Plotz Plot, a location significant for travelers. It was a symbolic gesture marking the end of her connection to Kody. Christine also joked that the best way to get over an ex was to meet someone new, but Janelle and Meri were not quick to pursue new relationships.

Viewers can stream Sister Wives on TLC Go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback