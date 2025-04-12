“Sit down. Make the deal. Move on” — Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary pushes for calm amid Trump-China trade tension

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary shared an Instagram clip on April 11, 2025 where he was sharing the market insights in a call with an unidentified reporter. During the call with an unidentified reporter, he detailed market volatility effects and specified 18-month timeline pressures affecting trade negotiations.

"Let's be honest—this tariff war? It's Trump going all-in. He's got 18 months before the midterms, and if this gamble doesn't pay off, it's not just the markets that crash—it's his political capital. China can't hang in this forever. Time for leadership, not chaos. Sit down. Make the deal. Move on," O'Leary wrote in the post caption.

These statements came amid rising US-China trade tensions after President Trump revised tariff rates for trade.

Shark Tank investor O'Leary calls for immediate US China trade meeting

The Shark Tank investor outlined potential consequences of delayed resolutions. He discussed how political timelines might influence negotiation strategies between the two economic powers.

Kevin O'Leary suggested that current market conditions create pressure for faster resolution, citing his observations of weekly valuation changes in his portfolio companies.

"Our portfolio company's valuations vary as much as 20% a week. That's very unstable, and so we would prefer to have this negotiation and get to the table," O'Leary stated during the exchange, expressing his concerns about market volatility.

Kevin O'Leary addressed market volatility concerns, stating the final economic impact would remain constant regardless of resolution timing.

The Shark Tank investor expressed willingness to accept short-term market fluctuations while pursuing resolution.

O'Leary referenced ongoing rate increases occurring throughout the day. He dismissed China's morning statements as severe, emphasizing equal economic consequences for both sides without resolution.

He also emphasized critical timing elements in the trade discussions. Highlighting his view of political deadlines affecting market stability, he stated,

"There is a time for this and it's called the midterm elections in the US. Trump has about 18 months to get all of this worked out before he faces midterm elections and his party, which now enjoys a majority, could lose that if he doesn't get all this worked out.he's taking a calculated risk."

O'Leary analyzed China's position in the current tariff situation, stating the country would face limitations within an 18-month timeframe.

He noted market conditions were changing hourly and stressed the necessity of a direct phone call between US and Chinese leadership.

The Shark Tank investor mentioned Geneva among potential meeting locations for trade discussions, while pointing to mutual economic destruction risks.

His analysis emphasized immediate resolution needs, stating Chinese economic practices built on American intellectual property were unsustainable and would deter future investments.

Prior media activity

Kevin O'Leary's April 11 comments followed his CNN interview with Jim Sciutto on April 10, where he advocated for 400% tariffs on Chinese goods.

During this appearance, he explained why current 104% rates proved insufficient, citing specific instances of intellectual property violations.

The Shark Tank investor detailed how companies faced systematic product duplication upon reaching $5 million in sales via Instagram reel on April 10, 2025.

He presented this information during his testimony to Washington lawmakers, highlighting specific cases of IP theft and market access barriers.

On April 9, just two days before his latest comments, O'Leary appeared on CNN's Laura Coates Live to analyze the Eurozone's zero-tariff proposal.

"We're talking about one of the largest economies on earth saying, 'Okay, we get the joke. You wanna sell cars? You wanna sell a Corvette in Berlin? We're okay at zero. We've never had that before,'" O'Leary stated during this appearance.

The investor contrasted this development with ongoing Chinese trade issues, explaining how European market access differed from Asian trade relationships.

He specifically addressed German automotive markets, British agricultural possibilities, and Canadian energy trade potential under zero-tariff conditions.

These consecutive media appearances showed O'Leary's consistent analysis of international trade dynamics, moving from European opportunities to Chinese market challenges.

