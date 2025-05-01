Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark: Release date, trailer, and more explored

Netflix’s new reality show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark follows six singles checking into a motel, hoping to find love. But there's a twist—they’re surprised by the arrival of their past flings, including casual hookups and old “friends with benefits,” making things complicated.

Season 1 will have 10 episodes, and all will premiere on May 21 on Netflix. The show will be hosted by Chloe Veitch and Spicy Mari, a relationship expert will join her in guiding the singles and their journeys.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark timings for different regions

Time Zone Air Time Date Pacific (PT) 12:00 AM May 21, 2025 Eastern (ET) 3:00 AM May 21, 2025 Central (CT) 2:00 AM May 21, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 8:00 AM May 21, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 9:00 AM May 21, 2025 Australia (AEST) 5:00 PM May 21, 2025

Watch the chaos being brought forth in the Sneaky Link: Dating After Dark trailer here

Netflix has once again brought something new for viewers. The title Sneaky Link refers to a popular slang word used by people to describe a hookup that happens on the down low.

According to host and dating show veteran Chloe, “a sneaky link is a guaranteed quick bunk up … and they’re scared of the c-word: commitment.”

In order to help these Sneaky Linkers develop a genuine love relationship in the motel, host Chloe will draw on her experience as someone who has been on a Netflix reality show before. Spicy Mari, a relationship expert, will be there to assist the daters in navigating the many and likely tumultuous phases of their situationships, so she won't be alone.

During the experiment, attendees will meet with Chloe and Spicy Mari regularly for something called "Link Lowdowns," where they will discuss their progress in a difficult way. When a guest has completed the procedure and knows it's time to leave the Sneaky Links motel, Spicy Mari will utilize these conversations and her observations of the singles during their stay to make an informed decision.

The next step is an emotional (and unquestionably sexual) experiment. The contestants must choose whether to strengthen their bond with their sneaky link, pursue other romantic opportunities, or depart the motel without a romantic partner as they encounter different obstacles and enjoyable dates.

Meet the host and the singles

Chloe will be hosting the show, and she has the experience of what it's like to be on the other side. After appearing on the dating show Too Hot To Handle, Chloe rose to prominence in the Netflix Reality Universe, finishing second on The Circle and making it to the finals of Perfect Match.

Spicy Mari will be there right with her. In addition to being a dating and relationship expert on the show, Spicy Mari is the founder of the relationship advising business The Spicy Life and has made appearances on MTV's The Love Experiment and Paramount+'s Love ALLways.

Learn more about the group of single people who will find out if their casual late-night flings could develop into something more.

The Singles

Angelique, 30, law student Avery, 26, tech recruiter Brandon, 27, nightclub owner Colt, 32, sales consultant/model Kyle, 29, photographer Logan, 31, personal trainer/armed security Manny, 26, travel nurse Nicole S., 28, marketing director Nicole V., 28, training director Samira, 24, sales and social media managetment Travis, 31, accounts executive Zoe, 29, fashion brand owner/materials research and sourcing specialist

The Late Check-Ins

Corinthian, 33, Fitness and business coach David, 27, Content creator/musician Jacie, 26, Bartender Justin, 27, Professional basketball player Kelsey, 24, Fashion website manager/model Lulu, 23, Playboy bunny/model

The motel guests are given "overnight phone privileges" shortly after they arrive, which permits them to telephone any other guest to set up a late-night connection. Will they decide to change, or will they go back to their previous habits?

Relationships get complex, and emotions run high when temptation is present everywhere. Ultimately, each member of the remaining couples has to choose whether to leave alone, sneaking out the side door one more time, or check out together via the lobby and hard-launch their love together in the real world.

Watch season 1 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark on Netflix on May 21, 2025.

