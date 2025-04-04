Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 2 recap: Patricia’s arrival turns heads while the cast celebrates a milestone decade 

The second part of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion aired on April 3, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the cast as they celebrated a decade of drama, friendships, and evolution. The reunion was filled with nostalgic moments and revelations, particularly Patricia Altschul’s return, which turned heads.

In this episode, the cast reflected on the show’s impact over the years, with notable appearances and discussions about their personal and professional journeys since the show’s inception, which first aired on March 3, 2014. This marked a full decade since the Southern Charm premiere, making the reunion all the more special for both the cast and viewers.

Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 2: A decade of drama and reflection

Reflecting on ten years of Southern Charm

The reunion began with host Andy Cohen recalling how the Southern Charm cast first made their debut over 10 years ago.

“It’s such a transformation for this group of charmers, some of whom were baby-faced, naive, and even lost students,” Cohen noted.

The cast recalled how they started, such as early moments featured in original tapes of casting. Whitney Sudler-Smith brought forth some of the personalities of yesteryears, such as Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Patricia herself.

“Shep is f**king brilliant,” Whitney remarked, recalling the lighthearted early years.

As the group continued to reflect, the conversation shifted to how the cast and show have evolved. Craig Conover was reminded of his early days.

“I always say my wife’s not even born yet, but as a joke,” Conover said.

This comment prompted some teasing, with Andy Cohen bringing up Craig's previous remarks and inquiring whether he still believed what he said. Craig laughed and replied jokingly that he didn't know that guy anymore, as though he were another individual altogether.

Patricia’s impact on the show

Patricia's return to the reunion stage was much anticipated, and her appearance was certainly worth the wait. Andy Cohen noted how Patricia had been "exactly the same" throughout the years. Patricia answered with a mere "literally" when asked what her secret to looking the way she did was.

Patricia then explained how she had been convinced to join the show by her son, one of the producers.

“I didn’t want to do it. I went to Charleston to retire, you know, read and eat bonbons,” Patricia said.

Her decision to participate has made a lasting impact on the show’s dynamic, with Patricia remarking on her place in the Southern Charm narrative.

“Who would be interested in watching this cast of Reprobates and their misdeeds that have gone on now for ten years?” she asked, with Cohen acknowledging how much fans appreciate her contributions.

Patricia's unique perspective added another layer to the reunion, showing how far the show had come.

Milestones and friendships

Another major focal point of the reunion was the longstanding friendships within the group. One of the most notable connections discussed was the friendship between Patricia and Madison LeCroy, which has spanned over 17 years. Referring to Madison’s pregnancy, a topic that had been kept under wraps until this reunion, Patricia said,

“I’ve known about it and I never defrolled the secret, which is like the only secret I’ve ever kept.”

Madison responded with her appreciation, conveying her love for Patricia, which underscored their close connection. The cast also observed the show's 10-year run and how their lives changed. Craig Conover, when asked whether he had ever imagined that he would be involved in a show that has gone on for 10 years, said:

“No. 3 years was the goal.”

He reflected on the moment on how unexpected the longevity of the show has been for the cast members, many of whom started with a much different view of their futures on the show.

Southern Charm is available to stream on Bravo.

