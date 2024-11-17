The third season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will premiere on Fox on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET. 16 recruits will train in the untamed landscapes of Wales as part of the reality show, which is renowned for subjecting celebrities to demanding military-style tasks.

Actor Stephen Baldwin from Hollywood, Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian, and former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter and Ali Fedotowsky are among the competitors.

The five-week season, which consists of two-hour episodes, is expected to put the celebrity recruits' emotional, mental, and physical fortitude to the test. With no eliminations or voting, the participants will only leave the show by quitting, failing, or being medically withdrawn.

The challenges are inspired by the rigorous Special Forces selection process.

Special Forces: Cast list and backgrounds

1) Nathan Adrian, 35, is an Olympic swimmer. He has won five gold medals and competed in three Olympic Games: Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Rio de Janeiro (2016).

2) Stephen Baldwin, 58, known as the youngest Baldwin brother, is also the father of models Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber.

3) Alana Blanchard, 34, is a professional surfer and model from Hawaii, Blanchard is also a mother of two.

4) Landon Donovan, the retired soccer player, 42, is now the interim head coach of San Diego Wave FC. He played for LA Galaxy and Everton F.C.

5) Ali Fedotowsky, 40, became a household name on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. She now works as an influencer and entertainment correspondent.

6) Carey Hart, 49, A motocross champion, is married to singer Pink and has two children.

7) Brody Jenner, 41, is a reality star who gained fame on MTV’s The Hills and is now a DJ.

8) Marion Jones, 49, is a retired athlete who competed in the 2000 Olympics and played professional basketball in 2010.

9) Cam Newton, 35, is a former NFL quarterback, who played for the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

10) Kayla Nicole, 33, a model and influencer who previously dated NFL star Travis Kelce.

11) Kyla Pratt, 38, is known for voicing Penny Proud in The Proud Family, the actress also starred in One on One.

12) Denise Richards, 53, is a veteran actress and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

13) Christy Carlson Romano, 40, is famous for her roles in Kim Possible and Even Stevens.

14) Trista Sutter, 52, is The original Bachelorette, who married her final pick, Ryan Sutter, and they share two children.

15) Golden Tate, 36, is a former NFL wide receiver who played for teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

16) Jordyn Wieber, 29, this Olympic gymnast earned a gold medal at the 2012 London Games.

What to expect from season 3

The upcoming season of Special Forces moves to Wales, the birthplace of British Special Forces Selection. Challenges on land and at water, such as cliff ladder crossings, ocean survival exercises, and mock hostage rescues, will be presented to recruits.

The purpose of these demanding activities is to test the participants' mental and physical boundaries.

Participants must rely on their endurance and determination to complete the challenges, with the Directing Staff (DS) stepping in only if a recruit is forced to leave.

Guiding the recruits are elite ex-Special Forces operatives: Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon “Q” Quarles. Their expertise ensures the tasks remain authentic and challenging, providing viewers with a glimpse into military training's intensity.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 will be released on January 8, 2025.

