Spring Baking Championship season 11 — Meet the judges

The Spring Baking Championship is back on Food Network for its 11th season. The show premiered on March 10, 2025, and continues its legacy of putting bakers to the test with innovative, spring-inspired desserts.

Ad

This season, hosted by Jesse Palmer, showcases a fantastical backdrop known as The Little Shop of Spring Magic. Thirteen bakers compete for $25,000 and a feature in Food Network Magazine. Throughout the competition, their designs are evaluated by judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown, who assess the desserts based on technical execution, creativity, and adherence to specific themes.

Spring Baking Championship season 11 judges: More about Duff, Nancy, and Kardea's culinary journey

Ad

Trending

Duff Goldman

According to Duff Goldman's biography on the Food Network, his culinary career began early, starting at the age of four when he developed an interest in cooking. He received professional training by working in various kitchens from a young age, ultimately attending the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone.

Ad

Goldman has worked at some of the most renowned establishments, such as The French Laundry and Todd English's Olives, before returning to Baltimore to open his bakery, Charm City Cakes, in 2002. His bakery gained national recognition through the Food Network show Ace of Cakes, which aired for ten seasons and showcased his team's talent in creating intricate and beautiful cakes.

The judge on Spring Baking Championship expanded his business by launching a second location in Los Angeles. Goldman also serves as a judge on other Food Network programs, including Holiday Baking Championship, and co-hosts Kids Baking Championship alongside Valerie Bertinelli.

Ad

In addition to his culinary endeavors, Goldman pursues other artistic outlets, such as graffiti painting and performing music with a band. He has authored several cookbooks, including Ace of Cakes and Duff Bakes.

Nancy Fuller

Ad

Nancy Fuller is an entrepreneur and TV personality with a keen interest in home cooking. According to her Food Network bio, Nancy owns Ginsberg's Foods, a multimillion-dollar business that she runs with her husband.

Nancy's history is rooted in the farm life she experienced growing up in New York's Hudson Valley, where she focuses on simple, traditional dishes reflective of her background. The judge on Spring Baking Championship has hosted Farmhouse Rules, a Food Network show that focuses on cooking family-style meals with seasonal ingredients.

Ad

Her philosophy about food revolves around sharing meals that bring people together, a principle she often highlights in her programs. In addition to being a judge on Spring Baking Championship, Fuller is also a member of the panel of Holiday Baking Championship, where she brings her business expertise and home cooking experience to the competition.

Kardea Brown

Ad

Kardea Brown is a chef specializing in Southern cooking, which is heavily reflected in her Gullah/Geechee background. According to her Food Network bio, Kardea is from Charleston, South Carolina, and has dedicated her life to honoring her people's culinary heritage.

The judge's expertise in Southern cooking led her to create the New Gullah Supper Club, a pop-up restaurant that serves traditional Gullah dishes passed down through generations in her family. Brown hosts Delicious Miss Brown, a Food Network series where she shares recipes and cooking techniques rooted in her Southern heritage.

Ad

In addition to hosting TV shows, Brown has guest-judged several cooking competitions, including Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, and Farmhouse Rules. She has also appeared on Family Food Showdown.

Catch new episodes of Spring Baking Championship season 11 on Food Network Mondays at 8 pm ET, or stream on Max at the same time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback