"Start worrying" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary talks about taking care of your health and appearance

Kevin O'Leary, the star of Shark Tank and many business projects he has undertaken, spoke on the need to take care of health and looks, in an Instagram video posted on January 28, 2025.

“Your appearance— how you look, how other people see you. You should start worrying about your appearance when you're in your early 20s,” he said,

As emphasized by the Shark Tank investor, poor health has many lasting impacts unless steps are taken for early preventive measures. O'Leary about methods, in his personal experiences, regarding prevention from burnout, making people remain productive and the work less tiresome.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary's approach to prioritizing health

Kevin O'Leary's take on health and appearance

In his Instagram video post, O'Leary addressed the importance of health and self-care. He advised people to take their physical appearance seriously from an early age, emphasizing that how a person looks influences how they are perceived.

The Shark Tank investor said that taking care of the skin is important, and advised using sunscreen to protect it from the sun.

“Do you get enough sleep? Do you stay out of the sun? I'm not saying you shouldn't get vitamin D, but if you're gonna get baked in the sun, put on some sunscreen. Think about your skin— what's it gonna look like when you're 50 and 60 years old?” he said.

His remarks suggested that early intervention plays a critical role in long-term health outcomes. He indicated that poor habits in youth could have visible effects later in life.

"Take care of your body, and it will take care of you," he wrote in the caption.

The Shark Tank investor's message aligned with his broader perspective on discipline and self-maintenance, which he has discussed in previous interviews.

Kevin O’Leary’s insights on well-being and productivity

During his interview with CNBC Make It on October 27, 2021, O’Leary spoke about how maintaining health contributes to sustained productivity. He outlined three practices that help prevent burnout and support long-term performance.

He first underscored the importance of exercise, stating that physical activity should be part of a daily routine. He noted that even a short workout each day provides benefits.

“Pick whatever that’s going to be— walking outside, riding a bicycle, running on a treadmill. Some form of distraction so that you can do something other than work. Your body wants to exercise, and it needs to do that, and it has to be something that’s done on a routine basis,” O’Leary explained.

The Shark Tank investor shared that his routine includes using an elliptical machine and a Peloton every morning after waking up at 5:30 am. In addition to exercise, he emphasized the role of a healthy diet in preventing burnout. He pointed out that long work hours can lead to poor food choices.

“The tendency to eat crap when you're working 18 to 20 hours a day is very, very high,” he stated.

He described nutrition as a crucial factor in sustaining high performance and avoiding fatigue. O’Leary also highlighted the necessity of taking breaks from work. He stated that allocating time for personal activities improves mental focus and prevents exhaustion.

“Play guitar, paint, listen to something you like. Do something completely different,” he explained.

The Shark Tank investor indicated that short periods of relaxation help restore energy and maintain concentration in professional settings.

Catch Shark Tank on ABC every Friday at 8 pm ET, and stream full episodes anytime on Hulu.

