"Still messaging other women"— 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort's Sophie calls out Rob for alleged cheating 

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2, episode 11, titled Last Blow, premiered on February 10, 2025, on TLC. The episode followed up on the previous revelation, in which Sophie secretly confided in Jasmine that she had discovered Rob was still texting other women during their relationship.

In episode 11, Sophie confronted Rob in front of everyone for allegedly cheating on her. She claimed that Rob continued messaging other women and was using dating apps even though they were in a married relationship.

"I basically just want to say that It's been very difficult for me, with my marriage with Rob, and I've been trying very hard. I found out he's at this retreat and he's still messaging other women trying to have s*x with them and he's on dating apps," she said.

Rob later defended himself, saying that the dating apps were two years old and that he only started talking to other women because Sophie told him to, and they were on a break.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort couple Sophie and Rob argue over the reason behind Rob's alleged cheating

As the cast gathered around the camp for breakfast in season 2, episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, Sophie arrived with Jasmine to confront Rob about his alleged cheating. Sophie publicly called out Rob in front of the entire group, sharing how challenging their marriage had been for her and how much effort she had invested in fixing it.

She accused Rob of texting other women and using dating apps, even while they were at the resort attempting to repair their relationship. Sophie confessed that she felt Rob had no genuine interest in being with her and was treating their time on the show as a vacation. She added that she had been keeping this a secret and hadn’t told anyone because she still cared about Rob.

"I didn't say anything because I don't want people to hate him because I do care about him. And you've done so much to me and I've kept it to myself because I do care about you. But the things I hear that you're telling everyone about me and how I moved out and not trying and that you're sad and 'Ohh, I love her. I'm trying'. You're not trying," she siad.

When Sophie confronted Rob with evidence of dating apps on his phone, he quickly clarified that they had been installed two years earlier. He explained that the only reason he started talking to other women and hopped on to dating apps was that Sophie had left him two years ago to take a break and had asked him to do the same.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star reiterated that Sophie asked him to talk to other women. He took Sophie's advice and tried talking to other women. However, after a short while, he realized it didn't feel right because he still wanted to work things out with her.

"Let's be very clear and let's be very clear.... I was only on a dating app after Sophie told me to go talk to other women 10 f*cking times. Yeah, I tried and I still f*cking deleted that because I care. That's why I'm here," Rob screamed.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star continued:

"[Sophie], you want to use that? You want to put me in the corner? Make me a dog? Put me in a doghouse and tell me 'Go talk to other women because I ain't got nothing for you'. You've told me 20 times [that] you don't have anything. You know, you don't invest in this relationship."

When Sophie said she never told Rob to do anything like that, he became agitated and searched his phone for proof. He found a two-year-old text message from Sophie, in which she told him they were on a break and even gave him "permission to act single."

One of the show's therapists asked the 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort couple to take time apart and cool off before things could get messy.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

