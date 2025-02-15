"Struggled with my faith" - Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec opens up about the role of faith in his life

When Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec appeared on The School of Greatness podcast on February 5, 2025, host Lewis Howes asked if faith in God or religion had played a role in his life from childhood to the present. Additionally, he inquired about the level of awareness Robert places on his faith today.

Robert admitted that he has struggled with his faith over the years. As a child, he was deeply religious, but later, he became what he described as a "superficial Christian," turning to God only when he needed something. It wasn't until he endured a "horrific time" in his life that he rediscovered his true faith.

"I've really struggled with my faith in my lifetime. Start up very religious, altar boy for many years. I became very cynical about it. Became a superficial Christian, meaning I believed in my God and my faith when it was convenient for me. And then went through a horrific time and found my faith again," Robert said.

The Shark Tank star added before going through the "horrific time," he used to believe that he didn't need God or faith in his life. He used to think he was in control of his destiny until he realized there was a greater plan for him.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares how he lost his faith and what helped him get it back

After emphasizing the importance of faith in his life, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec shared the difficult period that caused him to lose it.

Robert recalled that in 2014, he was going through a devastating divorce. The experience took such a heavy toll on him that he felt hopeless, to the point of contemplating suicide, believing he might never recover from it.

"I've always been a happy guy and I've always believed that I was Superman. And then I lost it all, and I realized I had kryptonite, and I was just like [spiraling] downward," he said.

Thinking that he had no hope left in his life, Robert called one of his good friends, John, who was a priest. Robert wanted to get his mind out of the situation and felt helping others would do the job. John sent the Shark Tank star to a homeless shelter in Seattle, where he spent more than a month helping others get by with their lives.

Robert empathized it was a transformative experience for him. By helping others, he realizd his life was way better than he thought, and eventually, he could heal himself.

"I felt so sorry for myself that seeing people who were worse off than me was just a bit of a wake-up call. Like, I've thought about suicide, didn't think I had any value left to give, and then flying on my jet to meet a guy who literally has nothing. Not nothing because 'He doesn't know if his life has meaning.' Like, literally he has nothing," he said.

The second thing that helped Robert out of his dark period was "getting back to purpose." The Shark Tank star explained that if a person doesn't love themself or feel they have nothing valuable to offer, they will struggle to give love, support, or value to others.

"I was void of me. Going there was a wake-up call and getting back to my faith, getting back to seeing value in me. I went there broken and I left there like [better and happy,]" he concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

