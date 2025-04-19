In episode 5 of Love After Lockup, which aired April 18, 2025, Quiana expressed concerns about her relationship shortly after Damodrick’s release from the halfway house. She revealed lingering trust issues tied to his past actions with his ex, stating,

“He cheated on me with her. I kind of swept it underneath the rug...I’m just nervous for what happens next.”

After the release, they planned to attend a barbecue house party organized by Damodrick’s father, though Quiana’s focus remained on the possible emotional challenges that could follow the reunion.

Love After Lockup's Quiana reflects on past infidelity ahead of Damodrick’s return

Quiana expresses emotional restraint on release day

While Quiana prepared for Damodrick’s return, she described efforts to manage her emotions. In a Love After Lockup confessional, she noted,

“I’m trying to contain all my emotions and not get overwhelmed.”

She also stated that she felt a sense of relief knowing this would be the "last time" she needed to visit the facility, indicating that the repeated trips to the halfway house had become a consistent part of her experience during Damodrick’s transition process.

Her concerns were connected to a previous attempt to pick up Damodrick that did not go as expected.

“I got all excited and then kind of got slapped in the face,” she recalled in a Love After Lockup confessional.

She noted that the previous experience affected how she handled the current situation, as she waited to confirm that he would be released before showing any sign of relief.

Tension involving Damodrick’s sister resurfaces

A key point of unease for Quiana involved Damodrick’s sister, who maintains a relationship with his former partner.

“I’m not wanting to deal with his sister. She’s good friends with his baby mama,” Quiana said, referencing the woman involved in the earlier infidelity.

She expressed concerns about the nature of their connection, mentioning that the woman "posts about Damodrick," which highlighted her ongoing unease.

Damodrick responded briefly, stating that everything would be fine and resolve itself, adding that it would "work out."

In a Love After Lockup confessional, he disclosed plans that could potentially increase tension.

Referring to the same woman connected to the past incident, he acknowledged the possible consequences of this decision, saying,

“Quiana really doesn’t know yet, but I invited Jawalia out...It’s definitely a firecracker waiting to pop.”

A new chapter begins with uncertainty

Upon his release, Damodrick showed eagerness to begin the next phase. He expressed excitement as he left the facility.

“We can finally move on and do what we want to. It’s a new life, new me," he noted.

He emphasized the desire to start over following his time in the halfway house. Quiana’s focus remained on managing the transition.

She expressed a preference for avoiding new complications, stating that she hoped "everything goes smooth." Reflecting on the time leading up to this moment, she noted,

“Man, it’s crazy. We’ve really been dreaming of this since forever.”

Following Damodrick’s release, the couple planned to attend a barbecue house party his father prepared. During the car ride, Damodrick mentioned hoping to see family members.

He expressed that he was looking forward to the boys showing up and seeing his sisters. Quiana asked if they would also arrive, to which Damodrick responded that they had said they would.

Catch new episodes of Love After Lockup every Friday on WeTV.

