"That guy is transformational energy"- Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shares the thing he learned from Tony Robbins

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec recently revealed that earlier in his career, he used to focus on himself and his growth. However, after attending one of Tony Robbins' seminars, he realized that he would have to focus on his team and making them better.

In a February 5 interview on The School of Greatness podcast with Lewis Howes, Robert reflected on attending a Tony Robbins seminar. When Tony arrived there at the time, Robert noticed a striking difference—while the latter considered himself "high energy," Tony exuded a "transformational energy."

"So I go there and I bought like the super expensive ticket, the one in the front row. And Tony walks in and it's like, boom. And I was like 'Wow, I'm high energy, that guy is transformational energy,'" Herjavec shared.

Through that seminar, Robert learned that even he needed to have such an impactful energy, so he could improve and transform his team and better the people around him.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares the impact of attending the Tony Robbins seminar and how it changed his perspective

On The School of Greatness podcast, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec shared that at the age of "26-27," he saw himself as a highly motivated and high-functioning individual. However, his perspective completely shifted after attending a Tony Robbins seminar, which he described as a "really eye-opening" experience.

Robert recalled that this seminar took place during Tony Robbins' early days when he was "bigger than life." At the time, Tony was coming to Toronto, Canada, and Robert, along with four friends, decided to buy tickets. However, when the day arrived, only Robert showed up—his friends had dismissed it as a waste of time.

The Shark Tank investor, meanwhile, had bought the "super expensive" front-row ticket, and as soon as Tony made his arrival, Robert could feel his immense "transformational energy."

After attending the seminar, Robert realized that all of his own energy was internal, as he was doing a great job of influencing himself and making himself better. However, after seeing Tony, he learned the importance of influencing other people. Herjavec understood that he would need to make his employees better and bring the transformation to his customer base.

"What started for me was a outward transformation of my energy. Before that, I was highly motivated on my own, but if you met me, you wouldn't have walked away and said 'Oh my God, that guy's like, boom.' After that, if you met me, you would have said, 'That guy is full of joy,'" the Shark Tank investor added.

With this insight, Robert transformed his company’s sales approach, shifting the focus from the product itself to the subconscious motivations behind customer decisions. Instead of focusing on what their customer had bought, he started giving more importance to analyzing why they were making those purchases.

"So many people watching are so focused on product features; 'Why is my product better?' We said those things are important, but until we engage people, until we open their minds, they're really not going to listen to us," he continued.

Robert's company's sales calls soon began including questions that revolved around the thinking of the customer, how they felt, and how they made a decision to buy a certain product.

"None of our competitors [were doing that]. Keep this in mind, we're in a very, very technical field and we're out talking to people about how they feel in order to sell them really technical stuff," he concluded.

Catch new episodes of Shark Tank season 16 every Friday on ABC.

