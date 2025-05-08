The 1% Club season 2: Release date, what to expect, and more explored

The 1% Club, a quiz competition series that was formerly available on Amazon Prime, has been renewed for a second season and will premiere on Fox. In 2024, the game show debuted on Prime Video, with Fox serving as a broadcast partner. The show will now only air on Fox for the following season, with Joel McHale replacing Patton Oswalt as host.

In the upcoming season, The 1% Club will premiere on June 10, 2025, only on Fox. Fans can check when the show's date approaches since the trailer, schedule, and other details are still pending. Fans can anticipate that the second season will include 13 episodes, just like the previous season did.

The 1% Club is hitting American television after the success of the British version of the show, produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Magnum Media.

New host of The 1% Club — Joel McHale

Joel McHale is a comedian, actor, and TV host. McHale most recently starred in and executive produced the popular comic series Animal Control on FOX.

In the upcoming Season Three, he will play Frank, an opinionated, sour-tempered former police officer and animal control officer.

However, Joel is most known for his role as Jeff Winger on NBC's long airing show Community.

He will return for season 3 of FX's The Bear and he also makes an appearance in the Yellow Jackets season 3.

Joel also continues to host and executive produce the reality competition series House of Villains on E! and the competition baking show Crime Scene Kitchen on Fox.

Joel's quick wit and charisma make him the ideal host for The 1% Club; he also brings years of experience of hosting to the show and will keep viewers entertained.

According to Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, "Joel's exceptional comedic timing and hosting charm already make him a standout talent here at Fox."

Additionally, it appears that they want season 2 to feature his unparalleled charisma, irreverence, and enthusiasm.

Ryan O'Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, stated:

"His unparalleled approach to comedy is inherently unpredictable and will take audiences on a thrill-ride as they watch him in action with our contestants, striving to put their wits to the test."

The show's synosis

The 1% Club is a distinctive, captivating, and humorous entertainment program that assesses the country's IQ using data from a scientific study.

Every episode of the show starts with 100 competitors who must respond to a series of questions designed to assess their common sense, logic, and reasoning abilities or risk elimination.

By correctly answering a question that only 1% of the nation can correctly answer, they aim to reach the end and earn a $100,000 prize.

It's an opportunity to see how your brain functions by answering a series of questions that have a proper answer for each one, but there may also be some amusing incorrect responses.

Take a look at how season 1 went above to get an idea of how the show works.

A spot in the 1% Club, an exclusive club of people who can genuinely claim to have outsmarted 99% of the population, is up for grabs, regardless of whether you're a contestant competing for the monetary prize or a viewer having fun with friends and family.

In addition to the United States, the BBC has introduced the format in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Mexico, Greece, Ukraine, and Hungary.

The first iteration of The 1% Club debuted on ITV in the United Kingdom in 2022.

Watch The 1% Club this summer on Fox, on June 10, 2025.

