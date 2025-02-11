The Bachelorette will reportedly skip this summer cycle as ABC pauses the dating series

ABC has confirmed that The Bachelorette will not air this summer of 2025. The dating series, which usually airs in July, is on a pause from production. While the show has not been canceled, its return date remains uncertain.

Deadline first reported on February 7, 2025, that the decision is final, with an inside source saying:

"It’s unlikely to air this year but insiders have not completely ruled out its return later this year."

This will mark the first summer since 2007 that The Bachelorette is not airing a new installment on its usual time slot. The last one, season 21, aired in 2024. It featured Jenn Tran as the show lead, making history as the first Asian American Bachelorette. She chose Devin Strader in the final rose ceremony.

For the unversed, The Bachelor franchise has adjusted its lineup once before. In 2023, Bachelor in Paradise aired only once because The Golden Bachelor took its usual slot. However, Bachelor in Paradise is set to return this summer for its tenth season.

ABC has not provided an official reason for the recent scheduling decision. Meanwhile, The Bachelor season 29, featuring Grant Ellis, continues to air on the network.

Past breaks in The Bachelorette schedule

It is not the first break taken from the franchise. Having premiered in 2003, The Bachelorette has skipped two years consecutively in 2006 and 2007 and since then, it became a staple on ABC's summer schedule.

The franchise has undergone many changes in format too. Bachelor Pad ran for three years, from 2010 to 2012. Then, The Bachelor: Winter Games came in 2018. This was followed by a music-themed spin-off, The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart that premiered in 2020. After this, the makers brought older adults, in their 60s and 70s, as contestants in The Golden Bachelor in 2023.

Future of The Bachelor franchise on ABC and the current season 29 starring Grant Ellis

ABC has not announced whether The Bachelorette will return in a different season or it will resume in 2026. The decision to pause the show suggests a shift in programming strategy. This dating series franchise and its related spinoffs, including Bachelor in Paradise, continue to attract audiences

The Bachelor season 29, starring Grant Ellis, premiered on January 22, 2025. The ongoing series follows its usual format, where one man dates multiple women and hands out roses until choosing a final partner. Fans get to see group dates, one-on-one dates, and rose ceremonies.

Grant Ellis, a 30-year-old from Miami, Florida, is a successful entrepreneur in the fitness industry. So far, Ellis has formed connections with several women, with early frontrunners emerging.

On January 17, 2025, Grant Ellis told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have kids. But at the same time, I’m nervous.”

ABC has released weekly episodes, with eliminations narrowing down the contestant pool. It includes international travel, with recent episodes showcasing romantic dates in Europe. With The Bachelorette on hold, this season remains the main focus of the franchise.

Watch the latest season of The Bachelor currently streaming on ABC.

