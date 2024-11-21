The Challenge 40 episode 14 recap: Alliance broken as Cory seeks revenge

The Challenge season 40 episode 14, titled The Era of the Purge, was released on November 20, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV and Paramount+. The episode had the challengers take on two different battles as they fought to survive another week and reach the finale for the $1 million cash prize. TJ Lavin returned as the host of The Challenge, one of the longest-running reality shows.

In the previous episode of The Challenge season 40, Cara Maria won the "40 Yard Dash" challenge, while Michele finished last and faced Olivia in the "Stranded" arena. Michele's puzzle skills secured her a 3-0 record, sending Olivia home. She targeted Bananas, Josh, and Cory.

The latest episode saw Derek win the "Nother Trucker" challenge. Rachel sent Josh to face Cory in the "Coming From Behind" arena, where Cory dominated. Cory wanted revenge as his former alliance member Michele made him the target last week.

What happened in The Challenge 40 episode 14 recap?

The competition for the season 40 championship is heating up, with the remaining contestants including Rachel Robinson from Era 1, Aviv Melmed, Cara Maria Sorbello, Derek Chavez, and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio from Era 2, Cory Wharton, Jordan Wiseley, and Tori Deal from Era 3, and Jenny West, Josh Martinez, Kyland Young, and Michele Fitzgerald from Era 4.

Michele's strategic move last week was targeting Bananas, Cory, and Josh. Following Olivia's elimination, Cory shifted his focus to forming alliances with Cara Maria, and Derek— with Tori as a reliable partner. However, Cory's loyalty was now tested since Michele designated him as a target. As their alliance faltered, he promised to seek revenge and target Michele back, once given the opportunity.

The week's Daily Challenge "Nother Trucker," pushed contestants to their limits. Hanging from the side of a massive truck traveling at 55 mph, players had to use precision and power to hit as many targets as possible. Cory faced an additional challenge with a one-target deficit due to his previous loss.

The challenge results revealed Derek and Jordan tied for first place among the men, with 12 targets each. Bananas secured 11, and Kyland matched him, Cory achieved 8, and Josh trailed with 6. Among the women, Rachel took the lead with 9 targets, followed by Cara Maria, and Jenny with 5 each. Michele and Aviv struggled, scoring 3 and 2 respectively, while Tori matched Aviv's score.

Derek's sudden-death victory over Jordan secured his win. Josh's loss sent him directly to the arena, where he would face either Bananas or Cory. Rachel, as the women's winner, held the deciding power. Tori's faster target speed spared her from the penalty, leaving Aviv at a disadvantage.

Rachel's closest alliances were with Bananas, Josh, and Jordan, putting Cory in a vulnerable position. Derek revealed he would prefer to see Bananas in the arena, but ultimately, the decision rested with Rachel. In the Chamber, Rachel decided to put Josh up against Cory. Their friendship was strained due to Josh's previous decision to send Cory to the arena unnecessarily.

Later, Cory's best friend, Nelson, called him up and motivated him during their phone conversation. Nelson had previously appeared on The Challenge but hadn't taken part in the show since. Nelson's leg had to be amputated after a life-altering car accident.

The arena challenge for this week was, "Coming From Behind," which required players to sprint toward a bell, earning points by reaching it or knocking opponents out of bounds. In the challenge, Cory proceeded to dominate Josh and won the bout 4-0, securing his victory.

As the winner, Cory promised to target Michele, which he did along with Jenny, and Aviv. Josh's departure is marked by a strategic allocation of karma points: five to Rachel, Bananas, and Tori, and one to the remaining contestants.

The Challenge 40 airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV and Paramount+.

