The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premiere recap- Old enemies team up as 26 challengers compete

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premiered on January 29 at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV. The Challenge franchise followed up its 40th season with a new twist on The Challenge All Stars. For the first time, the show paired up challengers with other competitors who are seeking redemption from their toughest opponents.

26 familiar faces returned to compete in the premiere episode of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. As past conflicts resurfaced, the rivals quickly realized they had to work together to win a share of the $300,000 prize. TJ Lavin hosted the show.

The challengers being brought back in season 5 of The Challenge All Stars are Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, Amber Borzota and Faysal Shafaat, Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell, Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano, Big T and Corey Lay, Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion, and Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landru.

Also returning are Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett, Frank Fox and Sam McGinn, Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo, KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode, Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta, and Nany Gonzalez and Turbo.

What happened in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premiere episode?

26 competitors entered the arena in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, competing for the title and a share of the $300,000 prize. Past conflicts fueled their motivations, like Turbo's desire to eliminate Nany after she ruined his chances in Ride or Dies. Host TJ Lavin introduced the Rivals twist, a new format for the All Stars series. This surprising turn of events disrupted many players' strategies.

Turbo, in particular, was forced to partner with Nany, his original target. After the pairings were announced, the challengers moved into their new house. Tensions ran high, especially between Jonna and Beth.

Their past conflict still lingered, stemming from a rumor Beth started that Jonna had cheated on her husband. This had caused Jonna months of stress and marriage counseling. Beth apologized and took the blame, but Jonna remained skeptical.

Similar to the previous All Stars season, challengers had to earn stars to reach the final round with TJ. Today's challenge would reward the top four teams with stars. The competition, called "Frenemies," involved a race to complete three checkpoints: Mudbath, Ice Transfer, and Ball-Ance Gurney. Amber and Faysal took the lead early by filling a bucket with mud.

However, Adam and Steve soon overtook them at the ice transfer checkpoint. Meanwhile, Beth and Jonna, along with Frank and Sam, fell behind. In the end, Adam and Steve maintained their lead, crossing the finish line first. The other teams scrambled for the remaining spots to earn stars. The top four teams out of 13 pre-decided ones won the gold stars.

The team of Adam and Steve finished first out of all the rival challengers. Devin and Leroy managed to finish just behind the top team. Ashley K. and Dario crossed the finish line in third place, while Nany and Turbo's team rounded off the top four in the competition as they became the last team to earn a gold star in the premiere episode of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

Corey and Big T were a close fifth but couldn't manage to earn a star for their troubles. Due to the result of the first challenge this season, nine teams found themselves at risk of facing the elimination arena, but their fate would be revealed next week.

Catch new episodes of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

