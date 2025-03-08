The Golden Bachelorette’s Guy Gansert set to make a guest appearance in General Hospital

Guy Gansert, the 66-year-old runner-up from The Golden Bachelorette season 1, will appear on ABC's General Hospital on March 12, 2025. The retired emergency room physician is set to play wildlife journalist Geoffrey with actress Cynthia Watros. The role came through a Zoom meeting with an executive producer and ABC Daytime VP, leading to his first professional acting opportunity.

In The Golden Bachelorette, Guy Gansert made it to the top two after Pascal Ibgui's self-elimination. The Nevada doctor advanced to face Chock Chapple in the finale, which aired in November 2024. Despite their strong connection throughout the season, particularly after their Week 4 date and hometown visit, Joan ultimately chose Chock Chapple as her winner.

General Hospital casts The Golden Bachelorette star Guy Gansert as wildlife journalist

Gansert's transition from a medical professional to a television actor started during The Golden Bachelorette finale events. During a casual conversation, Gansert mentioned to a Bachelor franchise producer his fondness for General Hospital, a show he watched as a college student. The producer's interest led to quick developments in his acting career.

ABC's television executives moved rapidly on the opportunity. Within two weeks, Gansert received an invitation to meet virtually with the show's creative team. The Zoom meeting included key decision-makers Frank Valentini, General Hospital's executive producer, and Dominick Nuzzi, who serves as Vice President of Production and Administration for ABC Daytime.

The virtual meeting proved successful. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine published on March 7, 2025, The Golden Bachelorette star shared:

“Within a couple of weeks, I received an email Zoom invitation with Frank Valentini and Dominick Nuzzi. After a 30-minute Zoom interview, they loved the idea of a real ER doctor who made it to the final two of The Golden Bachelorette.”

Four weeks after the meeting, ABC contacted Gansert with an offer for a guest role.

Character and scene details

Guy Gansert's character Geoffrey brings a fresh storyline to Port Charles. As a wildlife journalist, Geoffrey gets attention from Nina, played by veteran actress Cynthia Watros. The episode showcases Geoffrey discussing his written piece about traveling through the Tierra del Fuego archipelago.

The scene centers on a conversation between Geoffrey and Nina about his wildlife journalism. His character speaks about experiences, documenting remote locations and natural environments. Nina shows interest in both Geoffrey's professional work and personal qualities, remarking on his polished appearance despite his outdoor career.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the show's cast, including Maura West and Cynthia Watros, welcomed him to the long-running series. Sharing his experience, Gansert stated:

“The producers, directors, actresses were so incredibly kind and supportive and put me at ease. They were all welcoming. There was definitely a sense of family amongst all staff. It was one of the most fun things I have done. They made me feel special.”

Career transition

The Golden Bachelorette star's medical career spans significant achievements before his entertainment ventures. At Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, he handled critical care situations daily. His leadership roles included serving as Chief of Staff at Renown Medical Center from 2005 through 2007.

Prior to that position, he worked as Medical Director for the Department of Emergency Medicine at Renown Regional Emergency Room from 1994 to 2005.

His medical education background includes training at two institutions. He completed his initial medical studies at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine. He then specialized in Emergency Medicine through the University of Louisville's School of Medicine program.

After his retirement, he shifted from medicine to entertainment. His first step into television was participating in The Golden Bachelorette's season 1. His General Hospital appearance marks his second television project.

Fans can watch new episodes of The General Hospital on ABC network.

