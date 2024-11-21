The Masked Singer season 12: Who went home tonight?

The excitement continued on The Masked Singer season 12 with episode 8, themed “Miley Cyrus Night” which aired on November 20 on Fox. In the show, popular celebrities walk on stage in costumes to conceal their identity while they perform and the judges and audience vote for their favorite singers. The masked celebs with the least number of votes must unveil their true selves.

In Episode 8, the evening paid tribute to the pop star’s iconic music catalog, featuring four contestants from Group C. However, as always, the competition ended with one performer unmasked and sent home.

This week, it was Ice King, who was revealed to be actor and musician Drake Bell. Bell’s performance of Miley Cyrus’s Midnight Sky marked his farewell to the show as he became the latest celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer revalation and episode highlights

Ice King's identity revealed

Ice King’s elimination brought an emotional end to Miley Cyrus Night. Before his unmasking, Drake Bell shared a poignant pre-performance voiceover. He reflected on the challenges he faced after sharing his personal story with the world, explaining how he initially regretted being so open but ultimately found solace in the support of those who related to his experiences.

Bell likened his journey to Cyrus’s, acknowledging their shared experiences with the pressures of fame and the media. Despite his heartfelt performance of Midnight Sky, Ice King didn’t receive enough votes to move forward. Panelists made a variety of guesses about his identity, with Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg coming closest by initially naming Bell before switching to James Franco.

Some other guesses include Shia LaBeouf, Joe Jonas, and Cole Sprouse. At the revealing of the mask, people and the panel truly gasped in shock as Bell made his exit from the show.

In an interview after his unmasking, Bell explained his reasons for taking part in the program. According to him, the show presented the opportunity to try something different and step outside one's comfort zone. Bell said,

“What originally drew me to The Masked Singer was just doing something out of my element and doing something fun,”

Bell emphasized that this experience allowed him to explore new musical genres and creative challenges, offering a welcome departure from his usual performances.

“I’m always working and performing. And I thought, to go and put some crazy costume on and sing different songs that you wouldn’t normally sing, to learn this choreography and have these big productions around you, it just seemed like it’d be a total blast.”

The Group C performances

The second round of Group C performances in The Masked Singer featured songs from Miley Cyrus’s repertoire, with each contestant delivering unique interpretations of her hits. The episode opened with all four performers—Sherlock Hound, Ice King, Strawberry Shortcake, and Royal Knight—singing Party in the U.S.A. together.

Sherlock Hound

Sherlock Hound performed Used to Be Young, showcasing his emotional range. In the voiceover, he reflected on his youthful spirit and a pivotal moment in his career where he overcame a major challenge. His Miley clue, a wig, hinted at his connection to iconic hairstyles, much like Cyrus’s transformation over the years.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake brought energy to the stage with a rendition of Wrecking Ball. In her pre-performance video, she hinted at a close connection to Cyrus’s world, referencing shared experiences growing up in the spotlight and navigating fame. Her Miley clue was a pair of boxing gloves, symbolizing Cyrus’s role as a supportive presence in her career.

Royal Knight

Royal Knight took a more introspective approach with a performance of When I Look at You. In the video package, they opened up about overcoming heartbreak and finding new love, dedicating their song to someone who became a guiding light during a difficult time. Their Miley clue referred to Nashville, emphasizing a shared love for the city Cyrus calls home.

Ice King

Ice King’s final performance of Midnight Sky was a bold tribute to Cyrus’s anthem of independence and self-discovery. Before the performance, he shared how he resonated with Cyrus’s journey of reclaiming her narrative after media scrutiny, drawing parallels to his own life.

The Masked Singer airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX. The series continues to captivate audiences with its blend of mystery, music, and drama. Viewers can catch up on past episodes of The Masked Singer through the FOX website or app.

